Hundreds of Pairs of Comfortable Shoes Are on Sale at J.Crew — Here Are 21 Pairs Worth Shopping
J.Crew lovers get your credit cards at the ready! The beloved brand just dropped its epic Spring Sale, where prices have been slashed on thousands of items. While we can't wait to scoop up cozy sweaters, flattering swimsuits, and summery dresses for a fraction of the original price, we're equally excited to shop the large selection of discounted comfortable shoes.
Right now, sneakers, boots, heels, flats, and more are marked down up to 64 percent — which means now is the perfect time to add a few new shoes to your rotation. You can score these cute white leather sneakers for only $65, this pair of luxurious clogs for less than $100, and these spring-ready canvas lace-up boots for $144 off. If you're looking for a new pair of sandals for spring, be sure to check out these discounted open-toe kitten heels and these sleek minimalist flip-flops.
And don't forget to check out the men's and children's sale sections, as there are tons of comfy shoe deals there as well. Everything from men's loafers to boots is marked down, and you can even score this best-selling pair of quilted slippers for 20 percent off. And in the kid's section, these cute strappy sandals are currently 40 percent off, while these boy's sneakers can be yours for a mere $24.
The best part? You can get an additional 25 percent off all sale styles when you use the code shopspring at checkout — so you can scoop up your favorites for even less. The code can even be used to get the same discount on several non-sale styles, so be sure to check out the main site as well. To help you get started, we scoured through the entire website and rounded up the best comfy shoe deals for men, women, and children.
Just remember, you'll have to act fast since many sizes and colors are already selling out or are low in stock, so we recommend adding these items to your cart as soon as possible. Keep reading to shop all our top picks below. We even did the math for you, so you'll know exactly how much each pair is when you use the code for the extra discount.
Best Women's Comfortable Shoe Deals
- Pacific Studded Clogs, $75 (originally $138)
- Saturday Sneakers, $65 (originally $98)
- Winona Loafers in Almond Biscotti, $134 (originally $198)
- Gwen Canvas Lace Up Lug Sole Boots, $54 (originally $198)
- Maisie Ankle Strap Pumps, $127 (originally $188)
- Seville Espadrille Wedges, $60 (originally $128)
- Soft Unlined Loafers, $87 (originally $128)
Best Men's Comfortable Shoe Deals
- Quilted Chore Slippers, $48 (originally $80)
- Nordic High Insulated Boots, $107 (originally $178)
- Classic Suede Moccasin Slippers, $41 (originally $60)
- Camden Bluchers, $126 (originally $168)
- Trail Runners, $111 (originally $148)
- Nordic Low-Top Hikers, $134 (originally $178)
- Macalister Boots, $126 (originally $168)
Best Children's Comfortable Shoe Deals
- Court Sneakers, $24 (originally $70)
- Sherpa-Lined Scruff Slippers, $10 (originally $50)
- Court Sneakers in Faux Leather, $42 (originally $70)
- Bow Loafers, $42 (originally $70)
- Slip-on Sneakers, $23 (originally $55)
- Metallic Lodge Moccasins, $23 (originally $50)
- Cross Strap Comfy Slides, $25 (originally $33)