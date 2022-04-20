Spring Essentials Are Up to 60% Off at J.Crew Right Now
If you're wanting to refresh your wardrobe for spring, J.Crew is a one-stop shop for fashion essentials. Whether you're looking for layerable tops, ultra-soft sweaters, or a new pair of jeans, the brand has you covered. And right now, J.Crew is offering an extra 60 percent off sale items when you use the code SHOPNOW at checkout, so now's the perfect time to shop to score impressive deals on already discounted items. With prices starting at just $11 (yep, you read that number right), you won't want to miss out on these markdowns. But don't wait to shop, since prices go up on April 25.
We've rounded up some of our top picks from J.Crew's spring sale, including dresses, like the Classic-Fit Soft-Crinkle Gauze Shirtdress, which is perfect for beach vacations, currently discounted to just $34, down from $128. It's available in white, navy, and a springy yellow, and since it's made from lightweight, airy cotton, it's a great pick for warm weather. For casual days at home or on the go, the Knit Midi Dress is like your favorite t-shirt but in dress form. It's on sale for just $11 in the pink stripe colorway, and it's selling out fast, so we recommend shopping soon to score this deal.
Now's also a great time to shop for denim, since many shopper-loved pairs are up to 85 percent off. The 10-inch Demi-Boot Crop Jeans in a medium blue wash are going for $20 (originally $128). Shoppers rave about them, including one reviewer who said they love the jeans so much, they own 13 pairs in different washes. They said that thanks to the cropped length, "they look great with ankle boots, loafers and sandals." If you're interested in a pair of lighter jeans, opt for the Slouchy Boyfriend Jeans in Ecru, a soft cream color. They have a comfy, relaxed fit, and come in regular, petite, and tall sizing — with each pair on sale for $54.
And while you're transitioning your wardrobe for the season, you might as well add a new sweater to your closet for those in-between spring days. The Marled Cotton-Blend Crewneck Sweater is easy to throw on over practically any outfit, and its soft knit will remain breathable if temperatures rise. Plus, the light blue, pink, and beige colors will match the rest of your seasonal essentials. Shoppers say "it's super soft and well-crafted," and one remarked that they "get compliments all the time" when they wear it.
Keep reading for more top picks from J.Crew's sale, and don't forget to enter code SHOPNOW at checkout to take advantage of an extra 60 percent off already marked down items.
Best Dress Deals
- Classic-Fit Soft-Crinkle Gauze Shirtdress, from $34 with code SHOPNOW (originally $128)
- Knit Midi Dress in Stripe, from $11 with code SHOPNOW (originally $98)
- Smocked Puff-Sleeve Dress in Chambray, $44 with code SHOPNOW (originally $138)
- Tie-Sleeve Button-Front Dress in Cotton Poplin, from $44 with code SHOPNOW (originally $128)
Best Denim Deals
- 10-inch Demi-Boot Crop Jean in Ocean Wash, $20 with code SHOPNOW (originally $128)
- Curvy Vintage Slim-Straight Jean in Gemma Wash, $46 with code SHOPNOW (originally $128)
- 10-inch Demi-Boot Crop Jean in Stone Street Wash, $29 with code SHOPNOW (originally $128)
- Slouchy Boyfriend Jeans in Ecru, $54 with code SHOPNOW originally $148)
Best Sweater Deals
- Marled Cotton-Blend Crewneck Sweater, $32 with code SHOPNOW (originally $128)
- Cotton Boucle Cable-Knit Sweater, from $21 with code SHOPNOW (originally $128)
- Scoop Neck Ribbed Cardigan Top, $12 with code SHOPNOW (originally $60)
- Relaxed Collared Sweater in Stripe, from $24 with code SHOPNOW (originally $118)
Best Top & Blouse Deals
- Tie-Sleeve Button-Front Cotton Poplin Top, from $16 with code SHOPNOW (originally $90)
- Classic-Fit Washed Cotton Poplin Shirt in Pinstripe, $28 with code SHOPNOW (originally $80)
- Smocked Broken-In Jersey Cropped Top, $18 with code SHOPNOW (originally $60)
- Classic-Fit Chambray Popover, $24 with code SHOPNOW (originally $90)
Best Shoe Deals
- Sorrento Lace-Up Gladiator Sandals in Leather, $40 with code SHOPNOW (originally $118)
- Wide-Strap Heeled Thongs in Croc-Embossed Leather, $62 with code SHOPNOW (originally $168)
- J.Crew Trainers, $32 with code SHOPNOW (originally $98)
- Maisie Ankle-Strap Pumps, from $68 with code SHOPNOW (originally $188)
