These Comfy Linen-blend Pants Are an Extra 50% Off at J.Crew Right Now — but Only for Today 

A pair can be yours for just $41.

By
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond, Associate Commerce Editor
Madeline Diamond

Madeline Diamond is an Associate Commerce Editor for Travel + Leisure, where she covers news and deals about travel products, such as luggage, fashion, and tech. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. She brings her lifelong love of travel to her role, especially when it comes to researching and reviewing the best travel products on the market.

Madeline Diamond has been with Travel + Leisure since 2019, where she started as an Associate Digital Editor, then joined the commerce team in 2021.

In addition to her work on the commerce team, she also frequently writes features, profiles, and trend pieces about the culture of travel.

Madeline has also been published in Apartment Therapy, The Huffington Post, and Business Insider.

Madeline attended Bucknell University, where she studied creative writing and American history. She was on staff of The Bucknellian student newspaper all four years and was named editor-in-chief during her junior year.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

J.Crew Pants Sale
Photo: Courtesy of J.Crew

If you're planning a trip this summer, you know the importance of packing wardrobe staples that you can wear for a variety of occasions and transition easily from day to night. A good pair of linen pants will do just that, pairing easily with tanks, t-shirts, and sneakers for daytime activities, as well as heels and accessories for an elevated look. J.Crew is a go-to destination for closet essentials, including linen pants, and luckily, a shopper-loved pair is on sale for an extra 50 percent off when you use the code BIGSALE today only.

The Seaside Pants are made from a blend of linen and Tencel Lyocell, which means they're soft, breathable, and lightweight, making them perfect for summertime wear. They feature a high-waisted fit with an elastic waistband and drawstring tie, which allows you to find a comfortable, custom fit. Two front patch pockets provide the perfect place to store your smartphone or an extra travel-size tube of sunscreen. The straight leg, slightly loose cut is both flattering and breezy, providing plenty of room for movement, whether you're sightseeing through cobblestone streets and ancient ruins or running errands around town. Pair them with a simple crewneck t-shirt for daytime looks or dress the pants up with a bold halter top for beachfront dinners — the possibilities are endless.

Right now, you can shop the pants in six colors, but if you want the best deal, be sure to shop them in light pink, tan, faded olive green, or midnight blue. There's also a chambray version if you're looking for a more comfortable, summer-ready take on jeans. They run in sizes XXS to 3X, as well as in petite and tall inseams.

J.Crew Pants Sale
Courtesy of J.Crew

To buy: jcrew.com, $41 with code BIGSALE (originally $90)

Shoppers rave about the pants, with one calling them "my holy grail." Another reviewer said they're a "comfy alternative to sweatpants" because they "slip on eas[ily] like 'loungewear' but I feel like an actual adult because of the fabric and soft tailoring." Similarly, a buyer noted that "They are relaxed but styled so I can dress them up enough to wear to work."

A wearer highlighted how great the pants feel in the summertime, writing, "This fabric is terrific in the heat — light and breathable. I'm reaching for them on these hot days. Just slightly loose but flattering fit true to size on me."

J.Crew Pants Sale
Courtesy of J.Crew

To buy: jcrew.com, $41 with code BIGSALE (originally $90)

J.Crew Pants Sale
Courtesy of J.Crew

To buy: jcrew.com, $41 with code BIGSALE (originally $90)

If you're looking for a pair of comfortable, flattering linen pants that you can wear all summer long, don't miss out on this pick from J.Crew, especially while some pairs are on sale for as little as $41. And while you're online, don't miss out on other summer must-haves from J.Crew's massive sale selection, which includes up to an extra 60 percent off already marked down styles.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
j.crew spring sale
Spring Essentials Are Up to 60% Off at J.Crew Right Now
best-swimsuit-cover-ups-tout-AMZN-SWIM0722
The Best Swimsuit Cover-ups for Every Summer Style
Skechers Pants
Travelers Keep Buying These 'Phenomenal' Yoga Pants Because They're So Comfortable — and They're $23 Right Now 
Best Fashion Deals for Travelers
The 40 Best Fashion Deals for Travelers That You Can Still Score Amazon Prime Day-level Prices on
Bandana Trend
Here's How to Wear Summer's Hottest Print — From Comfy Sneakers to Dresses
Rockport Sandals
Frequent Travelers Love These Ultra-comfy, Surprisingly Stylish Walking Sandals — and They're on Sale Now
quince linen tank
Shoppers Can't Believe That This 'Super Flattering' Linen Tank Is Only $30
Nordstrom sale
The 13 Best Deals From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, According to a Travel Writer
Sleeveless Loose Tank Dress Tout
This Popular Amazon T-shirt Dress Just Dropped to $21 for Prime Day — and Today's Your Last Chance to Shop
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
The Classic Sneakers Kate Middleton Constantly Wears Are as Little as $25 for Prime Day
KAY SINN Summer Jumpsuit
Travelers Call This Jumpsuit 'the Most Comfortable Outfit Ever' — and It's on Sale for Just $31 Right Now
Amazon Dresses
The 27 Best Dress Deals During Amazon's Prime Day That Are Perfect for Summer Travel
Comfy Travel Pants
Shoppers Say These Buttery-soft $27 Joggers Will Be Your 'New Traveling Pants' 
Early Prime Day Editor Loved Deals
I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 11 Deals I'm Buying Before Prime Day Begins
Day Dress Early Prime Tout
7 Summer Dress Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Even Begins
women wearing pants and a skort
This Celeb-loved Clothing Brand Is Holding a Secret Summer Sale Right Now — Here's What to Shop