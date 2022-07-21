These Comfy Linen-blend Pants Are an Extra 50% Off at J.Crew Right Now — but Only for Today 

If you're planning a trip this summer, you know the importance of packing wardrobe staples that you can wear for a variety of occasions and transition easily from day to night. A good pair of linen pants will do just that, pairing easily with tanks, t-shirts, and sneakers for daytime activities, as well as heels and accessories for an elevated look. J.Crew is a go-to destination for closet essentials, including linen pants, and luckily, a shopper-loved pair is on sale for an extra 50 percent off when you use the code BIGSALE today only.

The Seaside Pants are made from a blend of linen and Tencel Lyocell, which means they're soft, breathable, and lightweight, making them perfect for summertime wear. They feature a high-waisted fit with an elastic waistband and drawstring tie, which allows you to find a comfortable, custom fit. Two front patch pockets provide the perfect place to store your smartphone or an extra travel-size tube of sunscreen. The straight leg, slightly loose cut is both flattering and breezy, providing plenty of room for movement, whether you're sightseeing through cobblestone streets and ancient ruins or running errands around town. Pair them with a simple crewneck t-shirt for daytime looks or dress the pants up with a bold halter top for beachfront dinners — the possibilities are endless.

Right now, you can shop the pants in six colors, but if you want the best deal, be sure to shop them in light pink, tan, faded olive green, or midnight blue. There's also a chambray version if you're looking for a more comfortable, summer-ready take on jeans. They run in sizes XXS to 3X, as well as in petite and tall inseams.

Courtesy of J.Crew

To buy: jcrew.com, $41 with code BIGSALE (originally $90)

Shoppers rave about the pants, with one calling them "my holy grail." Another reviewer said they're a "comfy alternative to sweatpants" because they "slip on eas[ily] like 'loungewear' but I feel like an actual adult because of the fabric and soft tailoring." Similarly, a buyer noted that "They are relaxed but styled so I can dress them up enough to wear to work."

A wearer highlighted how great the pants feel in the summertime, writing, "This fabric is terrific in the heat — light and breathable. I'm reaching for them on these hot days. Just slightly loose but flattering fit true to size on me."

If you're looking for a pair of comfortable, flattering linen pants that you can wear all summer long, don't miss out on this pick from J.Crew, especially while some pairs are on sale for as little as $41. And while you're online, don't miss out on other summer must-haves from J.Crew's massive sale selection, which includes up to an extra 60 percent off already marked down styles.

