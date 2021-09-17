These Are the Most Stylish Hiking Boots You Can Buy This Season — and They're on Sale Right Now
If you're preparing for a hiking trip but want to maintain your sense of style, it might be hard to find a pair of boots that are comfortable, durable, and fashionable. While J.Crew might be an unlikely source for hiking boots, we found a pair that checks all these boxes and more. And if these boots catch your eye, there's no better time to shop, since they're currently on sale for 30 percent off, bringing their price down to $140 from $198.
The Nordic Hiker Boots from J.Crew are made with a leather upper and lining with a supportive synthetic sole, as well as Vibram Rollingait outsoles, which means the boots are designed to support the natural motion of your foot. These soles also provide plenty of traction without weighing you down or appearing bulky. In fact, as opposed to many other hiking boots on the market, this version is much slimmer and sleeker, allowing you to transition them into your everyday wardrobe while you travel.
The chic Nordic Hiking Boots are available in two color combinations: Camel Beechwood (light pink and beige tones) and Slate Mint (various shades of green), both with light-colored laces and coordinating pull-on tabs that make slipping the shoes on and off easier. They come in full sizes, ranging from five to 12.
Unsurprisingly, J.Crew shoppers praise these boots for both their style and comfort. "I've been looking for a good hiking shoe for a while," one reviewer wrote. "Not only are these comfortable and have a sturdy hiking sole, but they're also stylish and cute. Can't wait to start planning some of my fall hikes."If you're looking for a pair of hiking boots that will keep up with you through tough trails and harsh terrain without compromising on style, you'll want to give these boots from J.Crew a try. And don't miss out on these boots while they're on sale for nearly $60 off.
