This Portable Waterproof Speaker Has a Near-perfect Rating on Amazon — and It’s 30% Off This Black Friday
Whether you're staying inside or spending some time outdoors this holiday season, there's nothing like a good speaker to bring the spirit with all your favorite seasonal tunes. If you're looking for a durable, powerful, and easily portable speaker, the JBL Boombox might be exactly what you need. And there's no better time to shop this speaker, since it's 30% off right now as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale.
No matter where you take this speaker, it will provide impressive sound. Its battery last 24 hours and it has an IPX7 waterproof rating. Plus, four active transducers and two JBL bass radiators mean that it will produce "monstrous" sound and hard-hitting bass.
And while this item is ideal for those want a larger speaker, you can also shop the more compact JBL Charge 4, which is on sale for $120 (originally $180) this Black Friday.
To buy: amazon.com, $280 (originally $400)
Amazon shoppers love this speaker, giving it over 4,000 five-star reviews.
"So much versatility, huge battery, lasts all day, loud sound, waterproof, the list goes on. I just bought this to try out at my daughter's birthday and it was definitely impressive. Right out of the gate, I was carrying way too many things and spilled water all over it, no big deal, it's waterproof! I set it up outside for our party and everyone who noticed it was impressed at the amount of sound coming from this thing," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper specifically complimented the sound quality of this speaker, writing "The sound is crystal clear and very wonderful, and for all you bass lovers, this is the product for you!"
