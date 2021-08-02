These Cooling Unisex Pajamas Are a Must for Hot Sleepers
Over the past nearly year and a half, many of us have gotten used to working from home, and dressing accordingly. That often means sweatpants, leggings, and other comfy apparel. If you're still on the hunt for the perfect work-from-home outfit or are traveling once again and are in search of comfortable, breathable pajamas, one brand has the answer. Jambys makes unisex loungewear that's become the ideal house clothing of the last year — after all, the brand does tout that it makes "clothes built for the great indoors."
The original Jambys unisex boxer shorts and the JamTee, a short-sleeve T-shirt, are ideal warm weather pajamas and loungewear because of how lightweight and breathable they are. Both pieces are made from an ultra-soft blend of 95 percent modal and 5 percent spandex. I have my own pair of Jambys and I can attest to just how silky and soft they feel on my skin, and they have just the right amount of stretch. If you're a hot sleeper or will be staying overnight in a hot climate in the near future, this set is a must-have.
To buy: (left) jambys.com, $47; (right) jambys.com, $35
The shorts feature a stretchy elastic waistband and hip pockets, while the T-shirt is similarly stretchy and designed not to ride up when you sit down. Both the shirt and shorts are available in 14 colors and come in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL, so you'll be sure to find a set that fits your style.
Shoppers rave about both the Jambys shorts and the JamTee, highlighting how comfortable they are for all-season wear, especially for hot sleepers. "I love my first pair of Jambys! I bought the shirt and shorts," one reviewer wrote. "They are super soft and comfy. I tend to get very hot at night, but these kept me cool. Will be buying another set."
Another shopper emphasized how convenient the shorts are for remote work: "[They're] really comfortable and a perfect option for those warm WFH days when putting on actual pants just really isn't worth the effort."
Whether you're working from home in front of the AC or hitting your favorite campsite, if you're in the market for loungewear or pajamas that will keep you cool all summer long, you'll want to check out this comfortable, breathable lounge set from Jambys.
