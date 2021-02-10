These Buttery-soft Joggers Are the Most Comfortable Pants I Own

The Long Jambys, as the brand officially calls them, also have a sturdy drawstring that actually does its job, unlike the shoelace-like strands on other pants that eventually get lost in the wash. And like any good pair of pants, they have roomy pockets that fit my phone, wallet, and keys whenever I need to leave my apartment. Whether I'm working at my desk or running errands on the weekend, these pants are so soft and comfortable they're the only ones I want to wear now. In fact, I've started deciding when I need to do laundry solely based on whether my Jambys are clean.