These Buttery-soft Joggers Are the Most Comfortable Pants I Own

By this point in the pandemic, I've had plenty of time to hunt down the most comfortable clothes to wear while staying home basically 24/7. From matching pajama sets to cozy sweatsuits, I've tried my fair share of it all the past 11 months. Even though my drawers and closets are overflowing with loungewear, there's only one pair of pants that I keep reaching for.
The pants I can't stop wearing are these ultra-soft joggers from Jambys, a brand known for its unisex loungewear (particularly its boxers with pockets). They're made with a stretchy blend of micromodal and spandex that feels buttery-smooth against my skin, making them the softest pants I own. I swear I can wear them for 24 hours straight and they'll still feel just as lightweight and breathable as when I first put them on. Besides the jersey-like material, I also love that these comfy bottoms have a thick waistband that stays in place and refuses to roll over when I'm sitting down.
The Long Jambys, as the brand officially calls them, also have a sturdy drawstring that actually does its job, unlike the shoelace-like strands on other pants that eventually get lost in the wash. And like any good pair of pants, they have roomy pockets that fit my phone, wallet, and keys whenever I need to leave my apartment. Whether I'm working at my desk or running errands on the weekend, these pants are so soft and comfortable they're the only ones I want to wear now. In fact, I've started deciding when I need to do laundry solely based on whether my Jambys are clean.
I followed the size chart and they fit perfectly — the waistband hits right at my belly button while the hem falls slightly below my ankles without dragging on the floor. Plus, the tapered legs make me feel more put together than I do while wearing baggier styles. Even though I wear them high-waisted, they're stretchy enough to adjust to however you're most comfortable. My boyfriend (who is at least six inches taller than me) tried on the same exact pair and they fit him too, just with a lower rise.
While the Jambys joggers aren't cheap, they're so soft and cozy that you'll never want to take them off. They're available in sizes XS to XXL and come in six different color combinations, so there are plenty of options to choose from. And there's really nothing to lose because the brand offers a 77-day guarantee in case you aren't totally satisfied.
Head to Jambys to order a pair of these extremely comfortable joggers for yourself — as soon as you try them on, they're bound to be your new go-to lounge pants.
