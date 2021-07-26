This Olympic Skateboarder Wore AirPods While Competing — and You Can Shop the Same Pair on Sale Right Now

AirPods are designed to fit comfortably and securely in your ears, and thanks to Bluetooth compatibility, they connect immediately, allowing you to start listening to your preferred audio from the moment you put them in. If you're looking for more ways to ensure your AirPods stay in your ears during rigorous athletic activity (Olympic or otherwise), there are also several products on the market that are designed to help keep these earbuds in place, such as attachable over-the-ear-hooks or a neck strap.