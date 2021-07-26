This Olympic Skateboarder Wore AirPods While Competing — and You Can Shop the Same Pair on Sale Right Now
With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in full swing, after being postponed for a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sports fans from around the world are more than ready to watch their favorite athletes compete for their home countries. This year's Olympic Games is historic for many reasons, including the fact that skateboarding is included as an Olympic sport for the first time. The men's street event was held this past weekend, with Japanese native Yuto Horigome bringing home the gold, Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler winning silver, and American skateboarder Jagger Eaton earning the bronze medal.
While competing in the men's street event, Eaton wore what appeared to be the original Apple Airpods. The earbuds are designed for a variety of uses, including workouts and other athletic activities, although an Olympic skateboarding heat is definitely a first, as well as a surefire way to put these earbuds to the test.
In an interview with NBC Sports after his bronze medal win, Eaton told reporters that during his heats he was listening to "a mix of country music and rap." He went on to joke that "having a balance between the super impulsive playlist and the selection of tricks" is what helped him earn the bronze.
AirPods are designed to fit comfortably and securely in your ears, and thanks to Bluetooth compatibility, they connect immediately, allowing you to start listening to your preferred audio from the moment you put them in. If you're looking for more ways to ensure your AirPods stay in your ears during rigorous athletic activity (Olympic or otherwise), there are also several products on the market that are designed to help keep these earbuds in place, such as attachable over-the-ear-hooks or a neck strap.
Keep reading to shop Olympian Jagger Eaton's AirPods, which are currently on sale for 25 percent off. You can also shop the newer Airpods Pro right now for nearly $60 off.
To buy: amazon.com, $150 (originally $199)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.