Amazon Shoppers Say These Jabra Earbuds Are 'Better Than AirPods' - and They're Only $48 Today
Now that travel restrictions are lifting, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is a convenient time to stock up on gear for your next getaway. Along with discounts on best-selling luggage sets, the retailer comes through in helping to elevate your in-flight experience.
Right now, you can get a pair of noise-cancelling Jabra earbuds that have a fan club of more than 12,000 Amazon shoppers, who claim they're "better than AirPods," on sale for $48. That's 41 percent off.
To buy: Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds, amazon.com, $48 (originally $80)
But the 65t model isn't the only Jabra product with a price reduction: You'll also get significant discounts on the Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds and the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds.
All the earbuds included in the markdowns come with charging cases and, according to shoppers, they have an impressive battery life.
"These are some of the best earbuds I've used to date," one reviewer says. "They fit well and are not uncomfortable. In fact, I've left them in without realizing I wasn't listening to anything or on a call. They sound great and call quality is leaps and bounds superior to other earbuds (including Apple AirPods). They last incredibly long and I can go a few weeks without having to recharge the case with light to moderate use."
Another feature that sets Jabra apart from its competitors is the comfortable fit, which customers say doesn't shift - even during workouts. "These buds don't slip or move, and stay put during both indoor and outdoor activities. Sweat also doesn't seem to add to any issues with ear security," one shopper writes.
Make your return to travel as relaxing as possible by snagging a pair of Jabra Elite earbuds while they're on sale during Prime Day.
To buy: Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds, amazon.com, $95 (originally $150)
To buy: Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, amazon.com, $162 (originally $230)
