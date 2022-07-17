When I take my twins to the school bus stop at 7 a.m. every day, I do so amid a rather haphazard state of affairs. My teeth might not be brushed, my curls might be doing a Medusa thing, and I might be spilling my coffee in a last-minute sprint across the street — but if my kids get on that bus carrying their backpacks, I count it as a huge daily win.

It never even occurred to me that I could actually pull off this morning feat while also looking put together — but quite on accident, I discovered a brand that makes it possible with perfectly polished, supremely comfortable, and utterly effortless lounge sets. In an event's swag bag back in March, I scored a purple loungewear set by Jaanuu, consisting of a tailored-looking hoodie and versatile jogger.

That was the first time I discovered the brand, which was founded in 2013 by siblings Shaan Sethi and Dr. Neela Sethi Young, who is a working pediatrician in the Los Angeles area. The company originally existed to offer modern, stylish, performance-minded alternatives to scrubs that medical pros would actually want to put on and would feel good wearing.

Alongside its core scrubs business, Jaanuu recently launched a new loungewear collection for both men and women — offering cute hoodies, shorts, tanks, and joggers that are, well, just better than any others in my wardrobe.

The brand's promotion of its stuff through that conference swag paid off big time, converting me instantly to a devoted fan with a softness you really do have to feel to believe. And after I got a chance to try out just how ideal this set is for my everyday use, I realized it could be an absolute game-changer for my travel life, too. So… I went on a wee shopping spree.

During a recent online sale, I jumped at the chance to secure additional sets for every future trip (not to mention that daily bus stop dropoff at zero dark thirty). So in addition to my original purple hoodie and jogger set, I bought four (yes, four!) more sets.

I scooped up two more sets of hoodies with joggers identical to my original one, except for the color: one in navy and one in pale pink. For warmer weather, I also scored a shorts and tank set in heather gray, and a shorts and tee set in olive green. Now that I'm stocked up with a full inventory of options for all seasons, I'll never wear anything else to the airport.

The jogger sets are absolutely as soft and comfortable as pajamas — and I report this with no hyperbole. (As someone who works from home, typically in pajamas, I have a high comfort standard.)

And while it's cool for kids to wear actual PJs for an overnight flight, it's still not universally acceptable for adults to do the same. So the Jaanuu loungewear, which looks perfectly polished and street ready, serves the function flawlessly.

The material, a blend of recycled poly and spandex, is ultra light, breathable, and stretchy. It won't wrinkle, so it's ideal for wearing on days in transit, or for tossing into a suitcase. It's also treated with antimicrobial technology for an extra sense of confidence while traveling through historically chaotic airports in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.

Beyond that, the super-soft hooded pullover has a zipper pocket that keeps essentials like ID or cash at the ready and perfectly secure. The jogger also has ample storage with two slash hip pockets, a secure zip pocket, two back welt pockets, and a cargo pocket. Plus, it has a stretchy waistband (perfect for sleeping on planes… or in floors of airports in a pinch), with high-quality elastic drawstring waistband.

Inclusive sizing in the collection ranges from XXS to 3XL. And at $45 a pop right now, I consider these lounge pieces travel essentials for just about everyone. So score a set while they're on sale — or take my word for it and grab one in every color!

