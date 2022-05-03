Vacationers Love How Easy These $33 Linen Pants Are to Dress Up and Down
Figuring out what to wear on travel days can be difficult — especially when it comes to choosing the right pants. Typically your only choices are staying comfortable in a pair of sweatpants or leggings or sitting through a long flight or car ride in a pair of restricting jeans. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have discovered the Iximo Linen Pant which bridges the gap between feeling and looking good.
These cozy yet sleek trousers are made with a light and airy linen fabric and feature a drawstring waist that lets you find a custom, comfortable fit. Not only do the vacation-ready pants feature front hip pockets that are big enough for small essentials, but they also boast faux pockets on the rear that give the bottoms an elevated feel.
Shoppers say the tapered legs look super flattering and prevent them from tripping on the cuffs. And did we mention how versatile the lightweight pants are? Customers say they wear them everywhere, from the beach to nice dinners and even to the office. Plus, they are super easy to clean, since they're machine washable and owners confirm that they wash well. While linen naturally wrinkles, reviewers say these pants have "a nice soft wrinkle" with "no heavy deep creases," making them a great casual option to pack for vacations.
One customer who packed them for a trip to Europe wrote, "I was able to dress them up for dinner out and dress them down for daytime sightseeing without looking like a typical American tourist." Another added, "I wear them around the world (they're the perfect traveling pants), and they look great with everything from linen blouses to jackets."
Perhaps best of all, shoppers say the pants will help keep you cool in the heat. One wearer called them "perfect for summer." An additional customer called them a "game-changer" for hot Arizona summers and added, "this linen is unlined, lightweight, and breathable without being see-through."
The top-rated bottoms come in 14 different colors, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding an option (or two) that will work in your wardrobe. And many reviewers say they love them so much, they bought multiple pairs at a time. Shop a pair for your warm-weather wardrobe below, prices start at just $36.
