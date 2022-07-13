 This Traveler-loved Portable Charger Is Up to 40% Off for Prime Day

There's nothing worse than arriving at your destination after a long travel day only to realize that your smartphone is low on battery. After all, you'll need it for far more than just making calls while you're on the go, since you likely rely on it for maps and directions, taking pictures, checking into hotels, booking transportation, and much more. That's where a good portable charger comes in. Luckily, a shopper-loved power bank with nearly 10,000 five-star ratings is on sale for Amazon Prime Day, so there's no better time to buy. But don't wait to shop, since Prime Day ends tonight.

The iWALK Small Portable Charger has 4500mAh capacity, and can hold a full charge for an iPhone 13 and 1.35 charges for an iPhone X. Since it has a lightning port, you can also use the power bank to charge your AirPods (which are also on sale for Prime Day) or iPad. The device is impressively compact, since it measures 3 inches by 1 inch by 1.8 inches, which the brand says is about the size of a lipstick. It also includes a USB-C port to charge the device itself, and your purchase includes a USB-C cable.

It's available in five colors: black, navy blue, pink, red, and white, although if you want the best deal, we recommend shopping the white colorway, which is marked down to just $21, while the others are $25.

Thousands of shoppers, many of them avid travelers, love this portable charger for its power and compact size. One reviewer even called it "the holy grail of portable chargers." Another shopper praised the convenience of the cord-free style of the charger. "It's compact and I don't have to worry about remembering my cord, it's all in one."

One buyer emphasized how convenient the charger is for long travel days. "When traveling I often run down the battery on my phone, especially on cruises when I go off the ship on an excursion and take a lot of pictures." They added that the iWALK charger "is compact, lightweight, and requires no cable. And it is reasonably priced."

If you're in the market for a new portable charger that will keep your Apple products fully juiced on the go, don't miss out on this pick from iWALK, especially while it's on sale for up to 40 percent off for Prime Day.

