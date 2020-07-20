Reduce Neck Strain While Working From Home With This Ergonomic Laptop Stand

Ever since I started working remotely back in March, I've been searching for ways to improve my work-from-home set-up. I recently moved to a new apartment where I have room for a desk in my bedroom, which was already a step up from my previous set-up of working from the couch (or bed). But as I've noticed with other desks I've used, I was finding myself constantly straining my neck and shoulders looking down at my laptop. That's when I began scouting products to make my desk more comfortable. I looked at seat cushions, ergonomic chairs, even a separate standing desk. But I finally settled on a compact, portable laptop stand — and it has made all the difference in my workday.

iVoler Adjustable Aluminum Laptop Computer Stand

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

The laptop stand is made from lightweight yet durable aluminum alloy. It can hold up to 35 pounds and will comfortably support devices between 10 and 15.6 inches, including both laptops and tablets. My 15-inch Macbook Pro feels perfectly secure on the stand, no matter how energetically I type or scroll. I also appreciate stability of the silicone pads that keep my device in place and prevent scratches. There are six height settings — I find the second highest tab (which props my laptop up at a 35 degree angle) the most comfortable for both typing and reading. One of my favorite features of this laptop stand is how compact it is. While shopping, I found plenty of stands that looked functional but would ultimately take up too much space on my desk for comfort. This stand is collapsible and folds down to 9.4 inches by 1.75 inches, making it easy to slip into a work or travel bag for future use.

Amazon shoppers are also raving about how helpful this laptop stand is, giving it a 4.7-star average out of nearly 1,400 reviews. "I am on my laptop for quite some time all throughout my day just with the nature of what I do, and this product has truly been a life saver! It helps so much with keeping me with the right posture so that I'm not slouched over all the time and I love that I can adjust it to different heights depending on where and how I am positioned. I mainly got it to keep my posture as when you raise the laptop with this stand, you are looking at the screen from an eye level," one reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer complimented the stand's solid construction. "This stand is extremely light but really sturdy. The [silicone] feet hold your laptop in very well and keep it from moving on your desk."

And as an under $30 find, I can't stress enough how helpful this simple stand has been for my work-from-home routine.