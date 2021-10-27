You Can Get Bedding From the Same Manufacturer That Makes The Ritz-Carlton's Sheets — for as Much as 80% Off
If you're a person who values quality above all else, then Italic is the brand you need to know about. Famous for creating handbags from the same factories as Prada, shearling boots by the same hands who made Uggs, and bedding from the same manufacturers as the Four Seasons and The Ritz-Carlton hotels, the site is the best place for those with expensive taste to avoid expensive prices with prices up to 80 percent less than traditional retail.
Previously, Italic required that shoppers sign up to its membership program at $10 per month in order to access everything from the brand's catalog, but at last, the company has opened its coveted marketplace to the general public. Yes, that means you no longer need a membership to shop Italic, but this isn't the only good news: We even have an exclusive discount that Travel + Leisure readers can apply at checkout to save $30 on any orders more than $100 with the code MEREDITH30.
Shop Italic by Category
- Women's fashion: from $15
- Men's fashion: from $14
- Luggage and travel: from $20
- Home, kitchen, bedding, and bath: from $16
- Pet essentials: from $30
- Beauty: from $15
- Sport and fitness: from $10
Although Italic is now open to the general public, that doesn't mean that the site is getting rid of its membership program entirely: It simply becomes optional now in the form of Italic Bold, which costs $60 per year. Members will get $120 in credit each year to be used toward Italic purchases, exclusive promotions, early access to new launches, and $5 referral bonuses alongside free shipping on orders over $50.
Of course, you won't need Italic Bold to take advantage of T+L's exclusive MEREDITH30 discount code or to shop its best-sellers, including this leather tote reviewers call the "perfect work bag" from the same manufacturer as Prada and Miu Miu, a cashmere cardigan from the same factory as Everlane and Maje, fuzzy slippers made by the same place as Ugg and Timberland boots, and weekender bags from the same manufacturer who made Away and Boss bags. Travelers who are planning winter getaways can pick up snow goggles, ski gloves, and puffer jackets, too.
Popular styles and items from Italic, like its merino wool sweater and the Audrey leather satchel in brown are already out of stock, so you'll want to hurry and grab your favorites from the brand. Use code MEREDITH30 at checkout to save $30 off your orders more than $100, and take a look at the 11 best products worth your money at Italic now.
