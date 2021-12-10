Thousands of Shoppers Swear by This Anti-aging Moisturizer — and It's 25% Off Right Now
While there are plenty of positives of the winter months (think: cozy sweaters and curling up by the fire), dry skin is definitely not one of them. If your skin could use an extra dose of hydration during this season, it might be time to give your skincare routine a winter upgrade. There's no better time to shop for skincare on Amazon, since tons of beauty essentials are on sale right now, including this anti-aging moisturizer from It Cosmetics, which thousands of Amazon shoppers rave about.
The It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Facial Moisturizer absorbs quickly while delivering impressive hydration without feeling greasy, according to satisfied users. It's formulated with seven main benefits in mind: to moisturize, minimize pores, reduce fine lines, brighten skin, smooth skin, plump skin, and even tone. The brand reported that 100 percent of users in a study reported that their skin felt moisturized after using the cream for six weeks, and 90 percent said their skin looked radiant. The cream is formulated with collagen, peptides, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid, which work upon application, as well as over time with everyday use.
Right now, you can buy this shopper-loved moisturizer for 25 percent off on Amazon, bringing its price down to $37 for two fluid ounces. And since shoppers say a little product goes a long way, just one jar should last months.
To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $49)
Amazon shoppers love the anti-aging moisturizer, giving it nearly 3,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer emphasized the cream's lightweight yet hydrating feel. "Love this moisturizer! [It] leaves your skin feeling drenched in light emollients all day long," they wrote. "[It's] not heavy or greasy."
Another reviewer said that the moisturizer is a must-have for dry winter skin. "So much moisture," they wrote. "I am dry in the winter and have had no issues this year thanks to this cream."
If you're looking for a hydrating face cream that will keep your skin happy all winter long, you'll want to check out this moisturizer from It Cosmetics, especially while it's on sale for 25 percent off.
