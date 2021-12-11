These Water-resistant Gloves Will Keep Your Hands Warm and Dry All Winter Long
If you live in a cold-weather climate or will be traveling somewhere chilly this season, you'll want to make sure you have all the right gear, including accessories like a heat-trapping beanie, versatile scarf, and ultra-warm touchscreen gloves. Amazon shoppers found a pair that will not only keep your hands warm and dry, but the gloves will also make it easy to access your smartphone, which turns them into a winter wardrobe must-have.
The Isotoner Women's Stretch Fleece Gloves are made from soft fleece with a plush microluxe lining that will keep your hands warm on cold, wet, and windy days. The gloves have a water-repellant treatment, which makes water roll right off. Touchscreen technology in the thumbs and pointer fingers allows you to use your smartphone and other devices with ease, while a no-slip strip on the palm offers an improved grip.
The gloves are currently available in five colors and patterns: black, red, heather gray, ivory, and black and white houndstooth. So whether you're looking for a basic pair that will go with everything or a statement-making accessory, you'll find it in these gloves. They're also machine washable, so you can keep the gloves fresh easily.
To buy: amazon.com, from $18
Shoppers love these gloves and they've even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. One of the over 1,500 five-star reviewers said they kept their hands warm, even during the winter in Minnesota. "These gloves wear like a luxury, look nice, but most importantly, they will keep your hands warm in extreme temperatures," they wrote. "If you need to shovel yourself out or have to be in the elements, you will be comfortable and warm."
Another shopper emphasized the convenience of the touchscreen tips. "I like the fit and softness of the gloves," they wrote. "And I love the fact that I can text with my gloves on."
If you're looking for a pair of stylish yet functional touchscreen gloves that will keep you warm all winter long, you'll want to check out this pick from Isotoner. Only select colors will ship before Christmas, so make sure you order soon if you're buying these gloves as a stocking stuffer or plan to use them for holiday travel.
