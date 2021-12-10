Shoppers' 'Favorite Slippers of All Time' Are Up to 42% Off on Amazon

Made of a spa-like micro-terry material, the plush ballet slippers feel just like your favorite towel — and they'll keep you dry like it, too. Inside, SmartDri technology lines your feet to keep them moisture-free in every season, and outside, a suede sole is durable enough for everyday indoor wear, but can also hold up to occasional trips to the coffee shop around the corner. And speaking of durability, the slippers can be machine washed in cold water, and reviewers say they still hold their shape after several cycles.