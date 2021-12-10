Shoppers' 'Favorite Slippers of All Time' Are Up to 42% Off on Amazon
When thinking about your favorite loungewear essentials, fleece leggings and oversized sweatshirts may immediately come to mind, but if your current house slippers don't top that list, consider switching to one cozy option from Amazon: the Isotoner Chevron Micro-terry Ballerina Slipper.
With more than 6,000 five-star ratings from happy shoppers, it's no surprise some have called the pair their "favorite slippers of all time," crediting a warm yet breathable outer material, padded inner sole, comfortably snug fit, and compact "travel-friendliness." But what makes their lightweight, cozy feel even more shop-worthy is a nearly 45 percent off discount on select colors. Already on sale for just $19, you can save an additional $3 when you click on the on-site coupon.
Made of a spa-like micro-terry material, the plush ballet slippers feel just like your favorite towel — and they'll keep you dry like it, too. Inside, SmartDri technology lines your feet to keep them moisture-free in every season, and outside, a suede sole is durable enough for everyday indoor wear, but can also hold up to occasional trips to the coffee shop around the corner. And speaking of durability, the slippers can be machine washed in cold water, and reviewers say they still hold their shape after several cycles.
Shoppers also highlight how the lightweight slippers are flexible and fold compactly for wearing while traveling. As one wrote, "They solved a major travel issue I had for comfy foot coverings onboard long-haul flights and also inside hotel rooms. They fold beautifully, fit nicely into a quart-size zip lock bag (eliminating contamination of one's other packed items), and weigh virtually nothing. And, they are washable! Perfect in every way!
"I've been looking for the perfect foot covering for a long time," wrote one reviewer who calls themself "Mrs. Happy Feet" after buying these slippers. "I ordered two pairs of the Isotoner slippers and I can say they are the best slippers ever! [They're] comfortable [and] lightweight. [They] keep my constantly cold feet warm, yet they breathe so they don't sweat. They also don't leave marks on the tops of my feet where the stretch material sits."
Available in six colors, these Isotoner ballet slippers also come in velour, satin, and plain terry options, though the chevron-patterned pair is the only one you can get at this limited-time price. Shop the Isotoner Chevron Micro-terry Ballerina House Slippers starting at just $15 now, and even snap up a few to hand out over the holidays — they make for a smart stocking stuffer.
