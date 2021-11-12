Amazon Shoppers Love This Heated Vest for Outdoor Adventures — and It's on Sale Right Now

The Isopho Heated Vest is made from soft, anti-static polar fleece and has five heating panels: two on the front waist, two on the lower back, and one on the upper back. The panels have three temperature settings and heat up in just seconds. This particular vest does not come with its own battery pack, but that means you can choose your own power bank, connect it to the USB A port, and store it conveniently in one of the vest's pockets. Once connected to a power source, the battery can last up to 13 hours on the low setting and up to six hours on the high setting.