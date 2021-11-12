Amazon Shoppers Love This Heated Vest for Outdoor Adventures — and It's on Sale Right Now
Whether you're traveling to a cold destination, heading out on a ski trip, or enjoying the outdoors near your home this winter, it's all about layering in order to keep warm. A heated vest is a great option for the perpetually chilly, since it allows you to adjust the heat setting to your liking and will last for hours, sometimes even all day. Amazon shoppers are currently loving one heated vest (it's a top seller right now), and it's on sale for just $43.
The Isopho Heated Vest is made from soft, anti-static polar fleece and has five heating panels: two on the front waist, two on the lower back, and one on the upper back. The panels have three temperature settings and heat up in just seconds. This particular vest does not come with its own battery pack, but that means you can choose your own power bank, connect it to the USB A port, and store it conveniently in one of the vest's pockets. Once connected to a power source, the battery can last up to 13 hours on the low setting and up to six hours on the high setting.
The vest is unisex and runs in sizes small to 3XL, making it a particularly versatile option, as well as an excellent holiday gift for the most outdoorsy person on your shopping list.
To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $50)
Amazon shoppers love this vest, seeing as it's currently the best-selling option in the men's cycling vest category. One reviewer said that this vest is "another addition to my fully electric-heated ski setup," adding that "the pads heat up quickly and keep pretty warm if left on full power."
Another shopper emphasized that it's a useful layering piece in their winter wardrobe. "This vest is awesome! It's very lightweight, so I can wear it under any jacket, and it keeps me warm and toasty."
If you're looking for a sleek, layerable heated vest, you'll want to check out this versatile option from Isopho, especially while it's on sale.
