You Don't Want to Miss Amazon's Best-selling Inflatable Kayak While It's Just $102 for Prime Day 

The popular two-person kayak is impressively durable, easy to store and maneuver on the water, and inflates in a mere 10 minutes.

Emily Belfiore
Published on July 13, 2022

Explorer K2 Kayak, 2-Person Inflatable Kayak Set
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Summer is in full swing, and there's no better way to enjoy the warmer weather and extra hours of sunlight than spending the day on a kayak. But, if your trusty water vessel was just barely holding on by the end of last summer or you're a kayaking newbie wanting to see what the hype is all about, today is the perfect time to shop kayaks and paddleboards.

Why, you ask? While these large, big ticket items would typically cost you a pretty penny, Amazon has dropped hundreds of markdowns on outdoor sporting gear for Prime Day. Among them is the Intex Explorer K2 Kayak, which is currently 31 percent off. With this discount, you can get the best-selling kayak, which has upwards of 17,500 five-star ratings, for just $102 — which is a total steal in our book.

Apart from its best-seller status, the Intex Explorer K2 Kayak is a ″must-have″ for its impressive stability, durability, and roomy interior. It measures 10 feet long and 3 feet wide and comes with two inflatable seats for maximum comfort when you're out exploring. And, since it's on the shorter and wider side, this two-person kayak is perfect for casual rides on small bodies of water as it offers great stability with its removable skeg fin.

Explorer K2 Kayak, 2-Person Inflatable Kayak Set
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $102 (originally $147)

The exterior is made with a puncture-resistant vinyl and it's constructed with three air chambers for easy inflation. This combined with its Boston valves facilitate assembly so you can get out on the water faster and get the kayak back in the car after a long day of paddling without breaking a sweat. The Intex Explorer K2 Kayak also comes with two 86-inch paddles, and when it's not in use, it fits inside a compact and easy-to-carry storage bag.

"I love this kayak," raved a reviewer. "You can go swimming in the middle of the lake. Re-entering is easy and it won't flip." Another chimed in, "I love the portability and ease of set up and take down." Echoing this sentiment, one shopper wrote, "It took 10 minutes to fill and [was] super easy."

Speaking to the kayak's durability, a user mentioned that it "did great on over 20 lake trips this season" and "even did pretty good on my eight river trips on a river that got up to Class 4." They also added, "I was very impressed how it could handle rock hit after rock hit in the turbulent waters."

Another impressed customer said, "The kayak moves great through the water! I was surprised at how fast we got it going. It's very easy to maneuver." When comparing it to its hard-sided counterparts and similar inflatable models, the reviewer explained, "the Intex Explorer is easy to deflate and store almost anywhere… this one came out on top."

And, if you're someone that always has your dog as your co-pilot, one shopper said that "the material [of the kayak] seems sturdy, and I wasn't worried about [my dog's] nails puncturing anything."

Upgrade your summer with the Intex Explorer K2 Kayak and get one on Amazon while it's 31 percent off for Prime Day. This deal is exclusive to Prime members, so make sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial right now so you can shop the sale. And remember, Prime Day 2022 ends tonight at midnight ET, and it's bringing all of these deals with it. Hurry, the clock is ticking!

