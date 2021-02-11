Shop This Top-rated Inflatable Kayak Before It Sells Out This Summer

It may be the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you can't start planning (or at least daydreaming) about all the fun outdoor activities you'll be participating in this summer. That's why we suggest shopping for seasonal essentials now, before they sell out and you'll be left out, or in this case, on the shore. Amazon shoppers are raving about this inflatable kayak, and it's even a popular buy among Travel + Leisure readers.
The Intex Explorer K2 Kayak is an inflatable, two-person vessel that makes that makes hitting the water easier and more accessible than ever, given its ease of set up and storage, as well as its affordable price (it retails for just over $100 right now). The kayak itself is made from heavy duty puncture-resistant vinyl with an inflatable I-beam floor floor rigidity, i.e. stability. Plus, the kayak's valves allow for quick inflation and deflation. Adjustable inflatable seats with backrests will provide comfortable seating for all your water-bound adventures.
The kayak comes with two paddles, a removable skeg, pump, and carrying bag. So whether you're headed on a camping trip and will be toting this portable kayak along, or you'd just like a lightweight option for seasonal use, this inflatable kayak might be exactly what you've been looking for.
To buy: Intex Explorer K2 Kayak, amazon.com, $107 (originally $147)
The reviews for this inflatable kayak speak for themselves, seeing as it has over 11,700 five-star ratings on Amazon. Shoppers love how easy this kayak is to set up and use, giving you plenty of time to enjoy it on summer days. "Set up was easy — 5-10 minutes. We took it out on a lake [four] days in a row and loved it. Quite comfortable and easy to paddle. It feels quite durable. The seats have adjustment straps and after a few tries we each liked the support. It is amazing to get so much enjoyment for such a low price. When we were ready to go we just let it dry out a while, wiped it down and deflated it," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper emphasized how versatile this kayak is for plenty of outdoor summer fun. "I love this kayak! You can go swimming in the middle of the lake. Re-entering is easy and it won't flip. When you remove both seats 2 people can comfortably sit on inflated floor facing each other and enjoy lazy afternoon on the water. You can also buy a kayak anchor and enjoy sunshine without a drift."
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.