This Inflatable Kayak Is an Amazon No. 1 Best-seller - and It's Almost 40% Off for Prime Day
If your local watering hole is calling your name this summer or you're looking for something lighter weight to bring with you on your next trip to the coast to avoid rental fees, today is the day to grab an inflatable kayak. Not just any, of course, but Amazon's No. 1 best-selling Intex Dakota two-person inflatable kayak, which happens to be nearly 40% off right now for Prime Day.
Able to carry up to 400 lbs., this inflatable kayak is comfortable enough to bring on road trips while also being durable, agile, and fast in the water. The Intex Dakota is made of puncture-resistant material and has three air chambers for easy inflation, especially with the help of a friend. Its on-frame carry handles and long skeg (or fin) as well as its included dry bags, carrying bag, and 86-inch oars all contribute to safer, more comfortable kayaking experiences.
Amazon customers, especially travelers, rave about this inflatable kayak, claiming it's "super easy to inflate and deflate" and is "perfect for a sunny day off!" They go on to say "the material quality is the best" and "it will fit in a very small space when deflated and in the bag. Any vehicle trunk will have space enough for it." What more could you ask for?
Today, the last day of Amazon Prime Day 2021, you can get $120 off the Intex Dakota Inflatable Kayak and prep for a summer on the water, no matter how far it may be from your home, without worrying about renting a thing.
To buy: amazon.com, $200 (originally $320)
