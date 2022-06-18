This Top-rated Inflatable Kayak Is on Sale for Less Than $100 as Part of Amazon's Secret Early Prime Day Deals

If you'll be headed to a body of water this summer, whether that's a lake, river, or ocean, there's a good chance that you'll be participating in some sort of water sport. There are plenty of paddleboards, kayaks, floats, and other items out there that will make your trip more exciting, but this equipment is often bulky, difficult to travel with, and expensive. Luckily, there are some great inflatable products out there that you can conveniently transport, including this portable single-person kayak from Intex. The best part? It's on sale for 35 percent off right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day, bringing its price down to just $95, so there's no better time to shop.