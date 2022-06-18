This Top-rated Inflatable Kayak Is on Sale for Less Than $100 as Part of Amazon's Secret Early Prime Day Deals
If you'll be headed to a body of water this summer, whether that's a lake, river, or ocean, there's a good chance that you'll be participating in some sort of water sport. There are plenty of paddleboards, kayaks, floats, and other items out there that will make your trip more exciting, but this equipment is often bulky, difficult to travel with, and expensive. Luckily, there are some great inflatable products out there that you can conveniently transport, including this portable single-person kayak from Intex. The best part? It's on sale for 35 percent off right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day, bringing its price down to just $95, so there's no better time to shop.
The Intex Challenger K1 Inflatable Kayak is made from durable, puncture-resistant vinyl that will hold up to wear and tear while remaining lightweight and easy to inflate and deflate. It features an inflatable seat and backrest that provide plenty of support and comfort while you explore, as well as an I-beam floor for stability. You'll also find a removable skeg to improve your steering and a cargo net to store extra gear securely.
The kayak comes with an 84-inch aluminum oar, a repair patch, a manual hand pump, and a handy storage bag. When it's deflated and packed up, the kayak weighs just over 26 pounds, so it's easy to transport from your car down to the lake, river, or wherever you're headed, and it'll barely take up any room in your trunk.
To buy: amazon.com, $95 (originally $147)
The kayak is a favorite among Amazon shoppers, bringing in more than 17,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer emphasized how easy it is to maneuver, both on the water and when it's packed up. "I bought this kayak for when I travel solo. I'm a 65+ year old woman, 5'2", and needed something I could handle alone. I love this thing! It's easy to inflate and great for smooth water paddling." The shopper added that she's "dragged [the kayak] over sand, forest floors, and small rocks with no problems." Another buyer shared that disassembly is a breeze, writing that "[it] took less than two minutes [to fold] it back up and into the travel bag."
Many other shoppers note that it's great for beginners, in part because of its stability, as well as its convenience. One wrote, "This is my first kayak and I found it easy to paddle and it tracks well on open water." Another even went as far as to say that they believe it to be "more stable than standard kayaks." They added, "We haven't gotten close to tipping; I can't imagine it happening."
If you're looking for a durable, portable inflatable kayak to enjoy all summer long (and for years to come), don't miss out on this pick from Intex, especially while it's on sale for less than $100. And if you're looking for fun for more than just yourself, you can also shop a 2-person version for $113. Be sure to keep up with our Amazon Prime Day coverage to make sure you stay on top of all the latest deals, including Early Prime Day sales.
