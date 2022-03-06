Amazon's 'Internet-famous' Section Is Packed With Viral Travel Gear — Here's What to Shop
Funny memes and dancing videos aren't the only things going viral on the internet anymore. It seems a new product is entering the spotlight every day, whether it's recommended by someone with tons of followers or gaining online traction because of its unique features. Luckily, you don't need to scour the entire web to find the latest and greatest items because Amazon has curated an entire "Internet-famous" section.
Every item in the section has racked up thousands of perfect ratings and countless rave reviews from shoppers detailing exactly why each item went viral in the first place. In the shopping hub, you'll find everything from the popular "Amazon Coat" to this best-selling egg cooker, but some of the best items we've seen are travel-ready products that won't break the bank.
These supportive women's walking shoes, for example, will help you tackle sightseeing tours and long hikes alike, and they can be yours for as little as $40. Meanwhile, thousands of shoppers are calling this $13 best-selling men's hoodie the "perfect sweatshirt," and it's a great basic to pack on every type of trip.
It's not just comfortable clothing that has gone viral. Tons of beauty products and travel gear can be found in the curated section as well. If you're looking for a hydrating face mist to keep your skin moisturized while on the go or some oversized claw clips to keep your hair out of your face as you explore a new locale, you're in luck. Must-haves like these Mario Badescu face sprays and this four-pack of hair clips can be found in the storefront.
Travel accessories that have garnered online attention for having more than one use have also made the list. This may look like an average digital alarm clock, but it also doubles as a mirror and a phone charger. This acupressure set works to relieve sore muscles and increase circulation at the same time, making it a must-have for recuperating after long travel days.
With so many viral products in one place, it can be overwhelming to know where to start, so we rounded up our favorite travel-ready pieces from the section to shop. The best part? Prices start at just $10, and everything on the list can be yours for less than $50 apiece.
Keep reading to shop all 20 of our top picks below, or shop the entire internet-famous section on Amazon here.
Best Viral Women's Travel Clothes and Accessories
- Afitne Bootcut Yoga Pants, from $23
- Chuangdi 2-Pack of Sarongs, $10
- Rosyclo Pillow Slippers, from $10
- R.Vivimos Ruffled Vintage Dress, $36
- Wonesion Walking Shoes, from $40
Best Viral Men's Travel Clothes and Accessories
- Wrangler Authentics Shearling Lined Flannel Shirt, $28
- Coofandy Varsity Jacket, from $36
- Gildan Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt, from $13
- Undercontrol Brimless Sailor Hat, $43
- WT02 Twill Jogger Pants, from $15
Best Viral Travel Beauty
- Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection, $21
- Shellac Large Hair Claw Clips, $10 (originally $14)
- LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream, from $10
- Mighty Patch Original, $13
- Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller, from $10
Best Viral Travel Accessories
- Szelam Digital Alarm Clock, $23 (originally $33)
- Mempedont Mini Bag Sealers, $19
- Jisulife Travel Humidifier, $28 (originally $35)
- Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler, $24
- ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set, $22 (originally $25)