The Best Instant Pot Brand Deals to Shop This Amazon Prime Day - From Pressure Cookers to Air Fryers
There's no shortage of stellar deals this Amazon Prime Day, but the discounts on cookware and kitchen appliances are particularly impressive. You're probably familiar with the Instant Pot pressure cooker, and if you've been in the market for one of your own, you can shop the three-quart version for 38% off right now. But that's not all. Other appliances from the brand, including an air fryer and toaster oven, are also deeply discounted for Prime Day, so home chefs won't want to miss this sale.
Keep scrolling for Instant Pot kitchen appliances on sale right now.
Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
The three-quart version of this Instant Pot multi-cooker acts as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. It's ideal for small kitchens and those cooking for one or two people, but you can also shop six-, eight-, and 10-quart versions (you just won't score the same deal).
To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $80)
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker With Air Fryer
If you're looking for an even more versatile multi-cooker, this version does everything a regular Instant Pot does, plus it has a special lid that allows you to use the appliance as an air fryer. The eight-quart version is on sale for Prime Day, which is great for family meals and meal prepping.
To buy: amazon.com, $130 (originally $200)
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Basket Air Fryer
The number one best-selling air fryer on Amazon, this model is a can't-miss Prime Day deal. It acts as an air fryer, broiler, roaster, and dehydrator, plus it can bake and reheat. Complete with a touch-screen and easy-to-use display, this appliance will be sure to become a kitchen staple in no time.
To buy: amazon.com, $65 (originally $100)
Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo
If you're on the hunt for the ultimate multi-tasking kitchen appliance, look no further than this air fryer and toaster oven, which has 10 uses in just one device. It comes with rotisserie tools, an air fry basket, enamel baking tray, and oven rack, so you have a variety of options when baking, air frying, toasting, and more.
To buy: amazon.com, $160 (originally $250)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.