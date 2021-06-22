The Best Instant Pot Brand Deals to Shop This Amazon Prime Day - From Pressure Cookers to Air Fryers

There's no shortage of stellar deals this Amazon Prime Day, but the discounts on cookware and kitchen appliances are particularly impressive. You're probably familiar with the Instant Pot pressure cooker, and if you've been in the market for one of your own, you can shop the three-quart version for 38% off right now. But that's not all. Other appliances from the brand, including an air fryer and toaster oven, are also deeply discounted for Prime Day, so home chefs won't want to miss this sale.