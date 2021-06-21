Instant Pot Just Released an Air Purifier - and It's on Sale for Prime Day
If you're in the market for a new air purifier, the brand behind the famed Instant Pot pressure cooker might not be the first place you think to look. However, Instant brand just launched an air purifier that's sleek yet impressively powerful, and it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day. From June 21 to 22, you can shop the device for over 20% off, bringing the total price down to just $100 for the smaller model and $190 for the larger one.
The Instant Air Purifier comes in two sizes: one designed for small rooms (126 square feet) and another for large rooms (388 square feet). It has a 3-in-1 filtration system, plasma ion technology, and a HEPA-13 filter that works to remove 99.7% of dust, dander, pollen, allergens, and other air impurities.
To buy: Instant Air Purifier, amazon.com, from $100 (originally from $130)
And while this air purifier is new to the market, it's already garnering rave reviews from Amazon shoppers. "I'm loving my Instant air purifier so far. The design is sleek and fits nicely into our bedroom. The system sustains itself, it automatically increases circulation when it detects higher air pollution, and decreases when it's filtered appropriately. I was also surprised by how quiet it is, even when running at a high speed. Very happy," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper said this air purifier has been a game changer in their home office. "This air purifier works great in my home office! It instantly took effect, removing any traces of pet odor and circulated the air. It runs quietly, so [it] doesn't interrupt my work. It was easy to set up and use out of the box."
So, if you're interested in this top-of-the-line air purifier, you'll want to act fast, since Prime Day ends tomorrow.
