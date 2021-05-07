This Scratch-off World Map Is Beloved by Travelers on Amazon, and It Can Be Yours for 30% Off

It’s been a long time since most of us have been able to travel. The pandemic that began in early 2020 here in the U.S. has kept travelers grounded for over a year, with little exception. Over the last 14 months, our suitcases have sat dormant and our passports unstamped. Now that the country, and the rest of the world (we see you, France), is slowly beginning to open up again, travel is back on the table. It might look different for a while yet, with masks and extensive safety and health precautions taking center stage, but all of the trips we’ve been daydreaming of taking, like a honeymoon in Maui or a once-in-a-lifetime expedition across Italy, are starting to look like a reality.