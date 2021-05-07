This Scratch-off World Map Is Beloved by Travelers on Amazon, and It Can Be Yours for 30% Off
It’s been a long time since most of us have been able to travel. The pandemic that began in early 2020 here in the U.S. has kept travelers grounded for over a year, with little exception. Over the last 14 months, our suitcases have sat dormant and our passports unstamped. Now that the country, and the rest of the world (we see you, France), is slowly beginning to open up again, travel is back on the table. It might look different for a while yet, with masks and extensive safety and health precautions taking center stage, but all of the trips we’ve been daydreaming of taking, like a honeymoon in Maui or a once-in-a-lifetime expedition across Italy, are starting to look like a reality.
What kept us going this whole time and believing that we would travel once again, however, were the memories of past trips. For more than 2,200 five-star reviewers, those vacations have lived on in the form of this scratch-off map that hangs in their homes as an interactive way to reminisce.
The InnovativeMap Scratch-Off World Map Poster is actually two posters — one with all of the countries of the world, and a second, smaller map of just the United States, so you can keep track of the states you’ve been to as well. The maps come rolled up inside of a tube that protects them during shipping and arrive with two guitar picks, which InnovativeMap says are “the best scratching tool,” and a soft cloth for wiping the scratched debris away. A magnifying strip, to scratch precisely along each country’s borders, and stickers that symbolize different activities, like hiking or scuba diving, are in the box, too. The map is currently on sale at Amazon, but Travel + Leisure readers can take an additional 30 percent off with code “30TRAVELER” until Sunday, May 9.
To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $29) with promo code “30TRAVELER”
Amazon shoppers appreciate that the maps are large enough to see each of the countries and states, but that they’re not so big as to be imposing in their living rooms if they decided to have them framed to display proudly.
“I didn’t want a huge world map because it would have taken a lot of space, or a small one where seeing details would have been more difficult,” one shopper wrote. “Therefore the 17 x 24 inch seemed like the perfect size. But, trust me, now that I received the map I can tell you that this is big enough.” The review also noted the size of the U.S. map and that it was of equal quality to its global sister. “The size of 11 x 17 inches is more than enough and very detailed.”
Shoppers raved about the quality of the map, praising its giftable nature, and one even wrote it was “just what I was looking for.”
“I haven't yet had the chance to frame mine, but from what I can tell, it is made from a very solid paper that doesn't just give way and rip underneath the scratching force of a coin (which I was concerned about),” they added, “and the colors that are revealed underneath mean the map gets better looking every time you scratch off a new country!”
To recall all of your favorite vacations and plan future trips, shop the InnovativeMap Scratch-Off World Map Poster at Amazon. Just be sure to use the promotional code “30TRAVELER” at checkout.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.