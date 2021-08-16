This Face Mask Has 3 Layers of Protection — but It's Still Breathable Enough to Wear All Day Long
With the return of mask mandates in many states, it might be time to replace the face coverings you've been wearing throughout the pandemic. If you're looking for a new mask that is breathable, well-fitting, and comfortable to wear for hours at a time, you'll want to check out the Better Mask from the brand Inex Gear.
The Inex Gear Better Mask provides three layers of protection: an outer layer made from 100 percent cotton with an antimicrobial treatment, a middle layer with nanofiber filtration, and a soft polyester inner layer that's both moisture-wicking and cooling. Since most airlines require face coverings with at least two layers, this mask is ideal for air travel.
To buy: inexgear.com, $23
In addition to its soft and protective material that's comfortable on the skin, the mask includes several other features that make it stand out from the pack. It has a special scalloped design to avoid obstructing vision and fogging up glasses, which are two common problems most mask wearers are likely all too familiar with.
Adjustable ear straps, a moldable nose bridge, and chin cup also allow users to find a comfortable, custom fit that stays in place, even after hours of wear. You can shop this mask in XS-kids, small-medium, and large, and a size chart with measurements will help you find the right fit. It's also available in four colors: black, bright blue, navy, and dusty rose.
Shoppers rave about the Inex Gear Better Mask, giving it hundreds of five-star reviews on the brand's site. "I love this mask. It is the only one that fits my face comfortably and won't fog up my glasses," one shopper wrote. "The fabric is breathable so I can wear it comfortably for a long time."
Another reviewer complimented how well this mask fits. "I love this mask. I am a petite woman and have had trouble finding a mask that fits well. This mask not only fits great, [but] it's very comfortable as well."
Whether you're in the market for a new mask for travel, work, or everyday errands, the Better Mask from Inex Gear is sure to be a comfortable, versatile option.
