This Wine Advent Calendar Is the Perfect Way to Count Down to the Holidays
The holiday season may still be a couple of months away, but that doesn't mean you can't start preparing now by ordering your advent calendar for the season ahead of time. Whether you're a wine newbie or somewhat of a connoisseur, this wine-filled advent calendar is a great way to sip on some of your favorites and try new varietals. In Good Taste, a brand that offers curated wine samplers, just put out its yearly advent calendar, and it's probably one of the more fun ways you can countdown to the holidays.
Related: The Best Gift Ideas for Travelers
The Wine Advent Calendar from In Good Taste features a sampler of 24 wines in 187-milliliter bottles (that equals out to just over one glass per bottle). The set includes a wide range of wines like pinot noir, riesling, and rosé from destinations like Mendocino Valley, CA, Burgundy, France, and Sicily, Italy. This year's advent calendar features wines from three of In Good Taste's current collections: California Wine Mixer, Wild Child, and the Cascade Collection. You can see the full list of this year's wines with tasting notes on the brand's website.
And if this advent calendar sounds like a must-have holiday countdown, you'll want to order soon before it starts shipping on Nov. 1.
To buy: ingoodtaste.com, $135 (originally $150)
While this year's calendar is brand new, shoppers have raved about versions from years' past, so we're confident the 2021 edition will be a hit as well. "So glad I made the purchase of my first wine advent calendar this year. This package is really well done and it's such a fun surprise each day," one reviewer wrote of the 2020 advent calendar.
Another reviewer emphasized that the advent calendar is a great gift for loved ones both near and far away. "Ordered this for my brother since we couldn't be together at Thanksgiving and he is having so much fun with it. [It has] great packaging and pairing ideas," they wrote. If you're searching for the perfect early holiday gift for the wine enthusiast in your life, or if you'd like to treat yourself to a festive holiday countdown, this wine advent calendar is a must-have. And with any luck, you'll find a new favorite wine just in time for New Year's.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.