Travelers Love These Cute and Comfy Slip-on Sneakers for Walking Tours — and They're Under $100

Every traveler knows that a comfortable pair of sneakers is a must-have. While there are tons of silhouettes to choose from, including high-tops, low-tops, and platform styles, one of our favorite options for travel has to be slip-on sneakers. Not only are they typically less bulky than other styles, making them easier to pack, but their laceless design makes them super easy to slip on and off as you're going through airport security.

Nordstrom shoppers have found the perfect pair in the Ilse Jacobsen Tulip 129 Perforated Slip-On Sneakers. Along with being "instantly comfortable," the cute kicks also boast a cool scalloped perforated design that gives them a fashion-forward look. The uppers are made from a super-soft material that is whipstitched to the flexible rubber soles that provide excellent traction.

The perforations boost airflow and circulation, making the shoes super breathable — so you don't have to worry about your feet overheating, even on hot summer days. The cushioned insoles are removable, and the sneakers have one-inch platforms to give you some height.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $84

Several customers say the sleek slip-on silhouette and ultra-comfortable design make them great travel shoes. One wrote, "They are light, provide support, and the soles [are] perfect for walking or standing. They are coming on all my travels!" Another raved, "[I] brought a pair to Europe for a walking tour, and they were great!"

Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $84

The slip-ons are so comfy, even flight attendants are fans. One reviewer wrote, "I was on a flight recently, and the flight attendant saw my shoes and said, 'I have the same ones!' She loves them too!" Sizes range from 6 to 14, and there are nine gorgeous colors to choose from, including black, navy, army green, and light blue.

While most styles will cost you $94 a pair, you can snag the pretty coral blush floral printed option for just $84, although only limited sizes are still in stock. No matter which color you choose, you're definitely going to want to have a pair in your travel wardrobe before your next trip.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $84