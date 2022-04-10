This 3-in-1 Serum Is the One Beauty Product I Never Travel Without
As much as I love doing a detailed skincare routine before bed, in the mornings, I'm usually in too much of a rush to do a multi-step regimen. So when I heard of a product that completes three beauty steps at once, I knew I had to try it. The Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 combines makeup, skincare, and sunscreen into one easy-to-apply product, and I'm now so obsessed I never go anywhere without it.
After seeing it all over social media and hearing from a few friends how much they loved the lightweight product, I bought the multitasking serum last summer — and I've used it literally every day since it arrived. The hydrating serum is packed with powerful ingredients like hyaluronic acid, plant-based squalane, and niacinamide, which work together to moisturize and plump skin while boosting elasticity and improving your skin's texture.
Besides leaving my skin looking and feeling hydrated and smooth, the product is tinted to provide lightweight coverage. The bottle comes with a dropper, making it easy to apply, and all it takes is five small drops a day (on my forehead, cheeks, chin, and nose) to get a full application. I blend it in with my hands, and I'm left with a dewy, even complexion. Not only does it help cover any redness, but it also makes any blemishes and my under-eye circles less noticeable — though I still add concealer for full coverage.
Perhaps best of all, the serum also works as a mineral sunscreen with 40 SPF protection, which helps me remove an additional step from my morning routine. The product is infused with non-nano zinc oxide, which shields my skin from harmful UVA, UVB, and UVC rays, as well as blue light rays, and pollution. While I use this as my daily SPF application each morning, if I am spending a lot of time outdoors on any particular day, I always make sure to bring a regular sunscreen with me to reapply when in the sun.
There are 30 shades to choose from, so you shouldn't have an issue finding an option that matches your skin tone. But if you aren't sure which option to choose, the brand has two ways to help you find your perfect shade. There is an online matching quiz or you can even upload a selfie and a member of the Ilia team will be in contact within 72 hours with their recommendations.
In addition to being free of oils, fragrance, and silicone, the skin tint is also non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog your pores, so I never have to worry about breaking out from it. And I'm not the only fan of the vegan serum. Over 7,000 shoppers have given it an impressive 4.5-star average rating, with one saying it "looks like my skin but better," adding, "it makes my skin feel great and look smooth without the heaviness of traditional makeup."
Another said it is "great for minimalist skincare," as the tint is everything you need rolled into one handy product. Its 1-ounce bottle makes it super easy for me to pack because it fits TSA guidelines for liquids, and despite the product's small size, a little goes a long way. I used it every day for several months before I ran out and had to order another. The multitasker goes for $48 a bottle, which may sound expensive but seeing as how it works as three products in one, it's definitely well worth the price in my opinion.
