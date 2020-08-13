The boxes are currently only available in the UAE.

Ikea’s ‘Vacation in a Box’ Will Transport You to Tokyo, Paris, and Beyond

Ikea wants you to have a little taste of vacation life. No assembly required.

The Swedish home furnishings company launched its latest product, Vacations in a Box, to bring some of the world’s best destinations right into people’s living rooms.

The boxes, the company explained on its website, come filled with items to evoke memories of four distinct destinations including Cappadocia, Tokyo, the Maldives, and Paris.

In the Cappadocia box, people will find everything they need to make their space feel like sunrise in the famed Turkish destination. This includes home furnishing accessories like throw pillows and artificial palm trees, as well as recipes to enjoy, music to listen to, movies to watch, and even some at-home activities.

The Tokyo box comes filled with stuff to create the perfect teatime ceremony including a teapot, mugs, serving trays, and even a few artificial cherry blossoms. This box also comes with its own activities booklet and music suggestions.

The Maldives box will help transport people to an island vacation no matter where they live. The box includes adorable faux palm trees, lights, and bright green and blue accessories to set the tone.

And finally, the Paris box comes with tableware and accessories so everyone can set their table as if they were in a chic Parisian bistro for a night in, along with recipes, music, and activity suggestions.