Grey and blue cooler
This Igloo Cooler Can Retain Ice for up to 5 Days — and It’s a Must-have for Camping Trips
You'll be using this cooler all summer long.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Whether you're camping or heading out to your local park for a family picnic, a sturdy cooler is a must-have. A good cooler will keep food and drinks cold for hours (or even days), as well as retain ice. And while there are plenty of expensive coolers out there, this option from Igloo is just as highly functional as it is affordable.
The Igloo BMX Cooler is available in three sizes: 25 quarts, 52 quarts, and 72 quarts. Each features a heavy duty construction with a reinforced base for extra strength. Igloo claims the cooler can retain ice for four to five days at temperatures up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and based on Amazon customer reviews, it seems to live up to the hype. This cooler is also impressively lightweight compared to its competitors, coming in at just over 16 pounds versus Yeti's similar-sized Tundra 45 Cooler at 27.5 pounds.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
To buy: Igloo BMX 52-quart Cooler, amazon.com, $99 (originally $110)
Amazon shoppers rave about this cooler, giving it over 6,800 five-star reviews, and many say it stands up to far more expensive models. "This Igloo BMX cooler is doing just as good as my Pelican [cooler] at a fraction of the cost. It's a little lighter the handle and straps seem to be heavy duty. It's got a great look and works just the same! Very happy with this," one shopper wrote.
Another reviewer said this cooler is ideal for camping. "This cooler, in addition to being quite cute, is sturdy, roomy, and keeps ice cold for 4 to 5 days depending on conditions. I bought it because I needed an upgrade to my camping cooler. I camp anywhere between [three] to 10 days, a couple of times a year. This little beauty really improved my ability to pack for my 10-day trip (it held everything I needed for at least [six] days), and it really cut down on my trips for ice."
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.