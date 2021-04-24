This Igloo Cooler Can Retain Ice for up to 5 Days — and It’s a Must-have for Camping Trips

Another reviewer said this cooler is ideal for camping. "This cooler, in addition to being quite cute, is sturdy, roomy, and keeps ice cold for 4 to 5 days depending on conditions. I bought it because I needed an upgrade to my camping cooler. I camp anywhere between [three] to 10 days, a couple of times a year. This little beauty really improved my ability to pack for my 10-day trip (it held everything I needed for at least [six] days), and it really cut down on my trips for ice."