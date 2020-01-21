This Cozy Merino Wool T-shirt Is the Base Layer You'll Want to Pack for Every Winter Trip

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Staying warm during the winter months, whether you're hitting the slopes or just venturing out into the cold in your everyday life, is all about layering. From fleece jackets to insulated parkas, most of us already have our go-to outer layers. But if you want to ensure that you'll stay warm on extra-cold days, starting with a base layer will make a world of difference. Merino wool is lightweight yet traps in heat since it's naturally thermo-regulating.

The Oasis Long Sleeve Merino Wool Base Layer Tee from Icebreaker is a game changer for staying warm without overheating or adding extra bulk to your outfit.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $95

This base layer tee is made from 100% merino wool, which provides a soft, lightweight feel and plenty of warmth. The long sleeve crewneck cut makes it perfect for layering. And while it may seem like a basic t-shirt, its high-quality construction sets it apart. The shirt includes underarm gussets, which are extra pieces of fabric sewn into seams that are used to reduce stress on tight-fitting clothing, making it more flexible and comfortable. Thanks to the gussets, the sleeves on this shirt allow for maximum mobility and breathability.

Shoppers love this base layer's ease of wear and warmth. "This is the most comfortable top ever! It's the perfect weight for almost any activity. And it's cute! It washes beautifully," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper noted that this shirt performs well when worn during all kinds of winter activities. "Love this layer. Warmth for the mountain and snuggly soft for the couch by the fire on a wintry day. Thick enough for a brisk hike, thin enough to layer over on the descent, without feeling encumbered."

And while a long sleeve t-shirt is a great place to start when it comes to base layers, Icebreaker also has everything you need to stay warm, from performance leggings to ultra-warm gloves.

