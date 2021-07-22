I Never Go Camping Without This Portable Bluetooth Speaker — and It's Currently $30 Off
There are some people who insist upon complete and total silence when enjoying the outdoors. While I can appreciate the singing of birds and rustling of leaves, I'm not one of those people. Rather, I'm a firm believer that napping in a hammock can only be improved by a little James Taylor in the background, and there's nothing like streaming a spooky podcast over the roar of the campfire. So, when I was offered the opportunity to take LG's Xboom Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker along on my camping trips, I couldn't wait to put it to the test.
In my experience, a good outdoor speaker is one that can handle exposure to the elements, offers rich sound without annoying the next campsite over, and won't die in just a few hours without a charge. I'm happy to report that the LG Xboom Go meets all these requirements and more.
To buy: amazon.com, $100
Perhaps my favorite feature is the portable speaker's incredibly long battery life. As long as I make sure it's fully charged before leaving, I can usually go an entire long weekend without draining the battery during my trip — even when using it six or more hours a day. This means no scrambling to find an outlet or having to run my car to re-up the charge.
Coming in closely behind its impressive battery life would be the Xboom Go's sound quality. Thanks to its Meridian sound technology and dual-action bass, every sound is crisp, clear, and rich, even when my wifi connection is spotty. When I listen to podcasts, it's almost like the hosts themselves open up folding chairs and sit across the fire — I'm convinced neighboring campers have been confused about how many people are actually at my site.
When doing just about anything outdoors, it's important to ensure your gear can handle a little occasional wear and tear. Not only does the Xboom Go wipe clean, even after sap drippings, melty marshmallow, and ashy smoke, but it's even water-resistant. While I wouldn't necessarily leave it out in the rain, it has effortlessly stood up to some splashes from my dish washing station and a spilled water bottle in my tent.
It also doesn't hurt to mention that this speaker is incredibly stylish and fun to use. Its pill-shaped design fits easily into a backpack or duffel (though it is a bit heavy, so you might not want to backpack with it). Its LED rings on either side can be programmed to change colors and light up according to the beat of your music, too. The buttons at the top of the device are clearly marked and easy to figure out, and since the speaker connects to your phone through Bluetooth, you can use voice commands to activate your Google Assistant and control your music without even touching your phone.
With the LG Xboom Go, I've found my ideal outdoor speaker, and I'm not venturing out again without it. Shop it on Amazon right now, as its 23 percent discount won't last forever.