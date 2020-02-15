These Comfy Leather Sneakers Are on Sale for $75 This Weekend

Image zoom Courtesy of Hush Puppies

When you're traveling, a pair of comfortable yet stylish sneakers can take you just about anywhere you need to go. Hush Puppies has long been known as a brand that focuses on comfort while remaining on trend, and the brand's latest styles are no exception.

The Sabine Sneaker is a simple yet stylish shoe that comes in a wide variety of colors and materials. And there's no better time to shop, since Hush Puppies is holding a sale this Presidents' Day Weekend. The brand is offering 20 percent off select styles and an extra 20 percent off sale styles with the code HPLOVE this weekend.

The simple, sleek silouhuette of these sneakers is accompianied by a removable polyeurathane footbed for added comfort and an EVA foam sole that provides energy rebound, cushioning, and flexibility. There's a dry mesh lining and socklining that prevent odor and help keep your feet at a comfortable temperature. You'll also find a small interior wedge that adds height while still allowing the shoes to be impressively easy to wear and walk in for hours.

The sneakers are available in eight colorways, which include leather, suede, and calfhair styles. Whether you're looking for an everyday shoe or a statement piece, you can find the right look for you in the Sabine sneaker. We're particularly excited about the Sky Blue Suede option, which features a cream-colored sole with red detail. And while the Sabine style is only available in women's sizes, Hush Puppies' Heath Sneaker for men has a similar look.

