These Celeb-loved Rain Boots Are Nearly 50% Off at Nordstrom Rack
Whether you live in a rainy climate or will be heading to a destination with unpredictable weather, a good pair of rain boots will save you quite a bit of trouble should you get caught in a downpour. When shopping, you'll want to look for a pair that's comfortable to walk in, easy to take on and off, and, of course, fully waterproof. Bonus points if the rain boots are also fashionable and don't make your feet sweat. Hunter has long been a favorite rain gear brand among shoppers and celebrities with its stylish and functional footwear, and it's easy to see why. Even Hollywood stars like Rihanna, Margot Robbie, and Reese Witherspoon have been spotted in the brand's boots over the years. And right now, select boots are on sale for up to 46 percent off at Nordstrom Rack, so there's no better time to shop (and prepare for April showers).
Hunter offers a variety of rain-ready footwear, including tall, short, and Chelsea boots, as well as fleece-lined slippers with a waterproof exterior and waterproof ballet flats. If you're looking for a classic pair of rain boots, you can't go wrong with Hunter. The boots are made from water-tight rubber that will keep rain, snow, and slush out. Each pair has thick rubber soles with traction to keep you stable on wet, icy, and uneven terrain, making them a great option for both winter and spring. And while many rain boots can be difficult to slip on and off, Hunter boots are designed for easier wear. Select tall and short boots have a handy adjustable panel on the shaft to help you find a comfortable fit on your calves, while the brand's Chelsea boots have elastic side panels and pull tabs. As far as style goes, you can opt for a classic matte or glossy finish, as well as from a range of neutral and bold colors.
Original Short Back Adjustable Rain Boot
Nordstrom Rack shoppers rave about Hunter's selection of rain boots. One shopper specifically complimented the convenience of the Chelsea boot style, writing that they're "totally comfortable and easy to get on and off" and that they "keep my feet dry and looking cute!" Another shopper highlighted the added comfort from the adjustable panel on the Original Short Rain Boot. "I have muscular calves and plan to wear both skinny jeans and straight leg pants with these boots, so having the ability to adjust the fit was key." And while comfort is paramount when it comes to waterproof footwear, wearers also emphasize the flattering look. One customer called out the Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot for its "very understated style," adding that the pair is "always classic and functional [and] long lasting."
If you're looking for a new pair of rain boots to wear this spring (and beyond), don't miss out on this Hunter sale at Nordstrom Rack, since some styles are already selling out. Keep reading for some of our favorite Hunter rain boots on sale at Nordstrom Rack now.
Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot
Original Refined High Gloss Waterproof Rain Boot
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $95 (originally $165)
Original Gloss Waterproof Chelsea Boot
To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $75 (originally $135)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.