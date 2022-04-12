Travelers Love This $20 Mesh Tote for Beach Vacations

The Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote is made from lightweight, durable canvas that'll stand up to errands, beach and pool days, and more. It features one large main compartment with room for beach towels, water bottles, sunscreen, and other bulky items, as well as an interior slip pocket to keep smaller belongings in check. The bag measures 17.3 inches tall by 15.7 inches wide by 5 inches deep, so it's impressively spacious, and shoppers even say it has enough room for four beach towels. Given its open-weave design, it'll be easy to shake sand out and keep clean, although you'll want to make sure you have a zippered waterproof pouch to keep your phone, wallet, keys, and other valuables safe and dry.