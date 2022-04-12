Travelers Love This $20 Mesh Tote for Beach Vacations
If you're already anticipating beach days and afternoons spent by the pool this summer, you'll want to make sure you have all your gear ready ahead of time, including a solid tote bag. Luckily, the best-selling pick in Amazon's women's shoulder handbags category is perfect for travel, since it's spacious enough for all your vacation essentials, has a stylish look that'll go with everything, and can easily be packed down into your luggage. And at just $20, you might even want to add a couple of different colors to your shopping cart.
The Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote is made from lightweight, durable canvas that'll stand up to errands, beach and pool days, and more. It features one large main compartment with room for beach towels, water bottles, sunscreen, and other bulky items, as well as an interior slip pocket to keep smaller belongings in check. The bag measures 17.3 inches tall by 15.7 inches wide by 5 inches deep, so it's impressively spacious, and shoppers even say it has enough room for four beach towels. Given its open-weave design, it'll be easy to shake sand out and keep clean, although you'll want to make sure you have a zippered waterproof pouch to keep your phone, wallet, keys, and other valuables safe and dry.
Whether you're looking for a neutral bag you can pair with everything or a pop of color to mix up your vacation wardrobe, you'll be able to find it here, since the tote is available in 13 shades. Choose from basics like black, white, and tan, as well as bolder options like coral, blue, and lavender.
Amazon shoppers have plenty of compliments for the bag, giving it more than 1,400 five-star ratings. One shared how versatile it is, writing that they "use it for travel, [the] beach, [the] pool, and everyday life." Another noted that "the big comfortable strap makes it so easy to throw over your shoulder to carry."
A reviewer who took the bag on a trip to Hawaii emphasized how handy the mesh design is, saying it's "great for sandy trips." Another user added that "the mesh material is really nice because it dries and airs out easily." They also highlighted another reason why the bag is great for travel, saying that it's "lightweight and easy to fold up in a suitcase."
If you've been looking for a new beach bag for summer, the search stops here with this pick from Hoxis. With plenty of room for vacation essentials, an easy-to-clean material, and a fashion-forward look, you can enjoy it all season long (and for years to come).
