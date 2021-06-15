Where to Find the Best Vintage Pieces Online - From Clothing to Home Goods 

I've loved thrift and vintage shopping for as long as I can remember. I would accompany my mother on trips to flea markets and antique shops all over our hometown, as well as when we traveled. It didn't take long for me to come down with the thrifting bug, and by the time I was in high school, I was visiting thrift stores and vintage shops every time I visited a new place. To me, the exciting thing about thrifting is the opportunity to add a piece (or several) to your wardrobe that tell a story. Who knows where these jeans have been, what these sweaters have seen, and who rocked this silk scarf in a different era? I'll admit that I'm romanticizing the concept here, but if you're like me, there's no better souvenir from a trip than a piece of clothing, accessory, or trinket from a foreign place.