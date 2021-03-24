"Whether you're straight from waist to hip or curvy, we've worked really hard at Madewell to make sure we have the perfect fits for every body shape," Pierson said. She also reiterated that it's important to understand how much stretch you prefer in your jeans in order to pick the right size. "The amount of stretch really affects how the jeans will fit over your hips, and whether you'll want to go true to size or size up/down (depending on how tight or relaxed you want your jeans to look)."