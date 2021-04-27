I’m a Travel Editor, and This Is What I Bring on Every Weekend Trip

These days, weekend trips and short getaways are some of the best ways to travel. And whether you're headed to the beach or the mountains, it's always helpful to pack light in order to streamline your travel experience so can focus your attention on your new surroundings rather than your overstuffed suitcase. Overpacking is a habit I've been trying to break for years, and since I write about travel gear for a living, it's something I've had plenty of time to think about. I am by no means a perfect packer, but I've been able to identify some versatile essentials to bring on every trip that cut down on the desire to pack your whole closet.