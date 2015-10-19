Style Essentials for a Dude Ranch Vacation

If a little rest and relaxation is in order, book a ticket for horse country and hightail it out west—the Wild West, that is.
By Caroline Tell October 19, 2015
(c) Tom Fowlks
| Credit: Tom Fowlks

There are few better destinations to enjoy nature and take in late autumn than Rancho de los Caballeros, a guest ranch resort situated on 20,000 pristine acres of High Sonoran Desert in Wickenburg, Arizona. Except it's not all "yee haw" and "giddy-up". While the resort's corral holds a string of 100 horses primed for trail rides along its vast desert expanse, there's also tennis, golf, trap and skeet shooting and a perfectly oval pool for soaking in some sun at the day's end.

The wardrobe on this weekend jaunt is full denim-on-denim in every cowboy-inspired combination, as well as mud-stomping boots, embroidered button-downs and a touch of glamour in the way of a luxe Southwestern-inspired cape that's perfect for sitting by the fire at night. Call it cowgirl glam for those many happy returns.

Credit: Tanya Taylor

Tanya Taylor Penny Cotton Embroidered Button Up Shirt, $356. Buy it now!

Credit: Topshop

Topshop Moto Denim Button Front Midi Skirt, $58. Buy it now!

Credit: Chloe

Chloe Hooded Print Cape, $2,695. Buy it now!

Credit: Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone Floppy Brim Fedora, $195. Buy it now!

Credit: Frye

Frye Carson Harness Western Mid Calf Riding Boot, $387.95. Buy it now!

Credit: Gucci

Gucci Double-breasted Shearling Coat, $5,800. Buy it now!

Credit: Ralph Lauren

RRL Shearling Jacket, $2,800. Buy it now!

Credit: Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer Wolverine Heritage Pull-On Boots, $159. Buy it now!

Credit: Old Navy

Old Navy Old Navy Straight-Fit Jeans, $29.94. Buy it now!

Credit: Topman

Black Ripped Denim Long Sleeve Casual Shirt, $65. Buy it now!

Credit: Ray Ban

Ray-Ban Distressed Aviators, $160. Buy it now!

