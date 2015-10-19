There are few better destinations to enjoy nature and take in late autumn than Rancho de los Caballeros, a guest ranch resort situated on 20,000 pristine acres of High Sonoran Desert in Wickenburg, Arizona. Except it's not all "yee haw" and "giddy-up". While the resort's corral holds a string of 100 horses primed for trail rides along its vast desert expanse, there's also tennis, golf, trap and skeet shooting and a perfectly oval pool for soaking in some sun at the day's end.