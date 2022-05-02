Amazon Shoppers Say This Comfortable $31 Maxi Dress Makes a Perfect Travel Outfit
Now that the weather is finally warmer, chances are, you're swapping sweaters for breezy tops, ditching boots for comfy sandals, and might even be in need of a new dress for a trip. However, if you're still not ready to give up the comfort of your cozy loungewear and sweats, we may have found the perfect solution with this Hount Maxi Dress. More than 6,500 Amazon shoppers have given the cute maxi style a perfect rating, complimenting how comfortable it is — even for travel.
Made from an ultra-soft blend of cotton and polyester, shoppers say the maxi dress is super lightweight but not at all see-through, so you don't have to worry about wardrobe malfunctions. It features a scoop neckline, and it cinches in at the waist to help show off your figure. While most styles of the dress are sleeveless (and perfect for hot summer days), several options have long sleeves if you prefer more coverage, are headed to a cooler destination, or tend to freeze on flights.
The loose silhouette provides ample air circulation that wearers say keeps them feeling cool, even in hot temperatures. Shoppers love how stylish and flattering the floor-grazing dress looks, but their favorite thing seems to be that it has two front pockets, so they can tote around all their essentials without carrying a bag. "The pockets are super large, which is always a plus for women's clothes," one wrote.
Multiple shoppers called it a "great travel dress," while some raved about how the pick "doesn't wrinkle easily," making it an ideal outfit to pack for upcoming summer getaways. Another traveler foreshadowed how it could end up being the next viral Amazon sensation: "I bought it to wear on a vacation, and it turned out that the friend I traveled with had bought the same dress," before adding, "we wore it on the same night (why not?) and it looked great on us both."
Reviewers also love how versatile the flowy silhouette is with one writing, it's " easy to dress up or down." Others say accessorizing it is simple because it looks good with sandals, sneakers, and heels alike. You can also layer it under a variety of different sweaters or lightweight jackets on chillier nights out or at the office.
Sizes range from small to XXL, and there are 29 styles to choose from, including fun tropical prints, classic stripes, pretty florals, and cute tie-dye patterns. Even better, the Hount Maxi Dress is marked down to just $31 right now, so you can stock up and have several of the throw-on-and-go styles hanging in your travel wardrobe this summer.
