Amazon Shoppers Love These KN95 Masks for Travel, Commuting, Working, and More
There are plenty of protective face masks on the market, from disposable surgical masks to multi-layer cloth masks, as well KN95 masks that stand out for their increased filtration, layers of protection, and secure fit. If you're looking for KN95 masks for travel or everyday wear, this pack is an Amazon best-seller, and it's a great deal for a set of 40.
The Hotodeal KN95 Face Masks are made with five layers of protection, but are designed to remain breathable, and reviewers agree. An adjustable metal nose clip allows you to find a comfortable fit on the face. This feature also helps those who wear glasses with the all-too-common problem of their lenses fogging up. Durable ear loops also provide a secure fit that will resist moving around during wear.
The masks come in a pack of 40, which is not only cost effective, but is helpful for travel if you dirty the mask and don't have the means to clean it, as you might with cloth masks at home. The pack comes to a total of $45, which means that each mask costs just over a dollar — a steal while masks are still part of our everyday lives, whether that includes wearing them on airplanes, public transportation, or indoor events. You can shop these masks in white and black.
To buy: amazon.com, $45 for pack of 40
Amazon shoppers compliment how comfortable these masks are, even after hours of wear, as evidenced by over 7,100 five-star ratings. "I have trouble with masks not fitting well and fogging up my glasses," one reviewer wrote. "These masks fit well and are a great quality without fogging up. I'm also sensitive to textures on my skin and this was softer than both [the] N95s and KN95s that I have tried over the past year and the ear loops don't hurt!"
Another shopper specifically mentioned that the mask was a solid option for recent travel. "This mask was great for travel. I wore it all day with ease," they wrote. "Occasionally, the elastic felt tight, but stretching it a bit helped."
If you're looking for affordable disposable KN95 face masks that you can wear during work, commuting, traveling, and more, this pack from Amazon is a solid option.
