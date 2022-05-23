Shoppers Say These Cooling Sheets Are 'Better Than Any Luxury Hotel's' and They're 52% Off Right Now

The Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets Set is made out of 100 percent bamboo fabric that the brand says is "softer than silk" and stays cool all night long thanks to thermoregulating technology that prevents you from overheating. The sheets are moisture-wicking, so you'll never wake up covered in sweat, and anti-pilling, so they won't show signs of wear even after multiple runs through the wash. The sheets are available in 15 colors and come with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and one or two pillow cases, depending on mattress size: twin and twin XL each come with one, while full, queen, king, and California king have two.