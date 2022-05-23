Shoppers Say These Cooling Sheets Are 'Better Than Any Luxury Hotel's' and They're 52% Off Right Now
There are seemingly countless perks to staying at a luxury hotel. Top tier spa treatments, five-star restaurants, designer furnishings and decor, and stunning views are just a few that come to mind, but one that always makes the top of the list is the premium bedding. Sleeping in the bed at one of these hotels has an unmatched, cloud-like experience that most of us only dream of replicating at home. But, more than 18,000 Amazon shoppers have discovered bedding that somehow pulls it off.
The Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets Set is made out of 100 percent bamboo fabric that the brand says is "softer than silk" and stays cool all night long thanks to thermoregulating technology that prevents you from overheating. The sheets are moisture-wicking, so you'll never wake up covered in sweat, and anti-pilling, so they won't show signs of wear even after multiple runs through the wash. The sheets are available in 15 colors and come with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and one or two pillow cases, depending on mattress size: twin and twin XL each come with one, while full, queen, king, and California king have two.
Typically, these sheets cost up to $119 for a queen set, but right now, they're on sale for $95 with an additional 40 percent off available through a clickable coupon — which brings the price down to only $57. This double discount is a huge 52 percent off, plus, every other size and color combination is on sale as well.
Shoppers say these sheets are "worth every penny," even when they're not on sale, and many noted that they loved the deep pockets of the fitted sheet that fit their thick mattresses and memory foam toppers.
One reviewer said that these sheets are so comfortable they'll "help you get a better night's sleep" and added that they're "the softest sheets I've ever slept in." They said that these "best sheets ever" help them stay cool during warm nights, too, and with these sheets on their bed, they "feel like I'm sleeping at a five-star resort."
Another shopper wrote that they've purchased "many a sheets set" in their life but never any as "as soft and dreamy" as this one. They added that the sheets stay cool and keep their body at the "perfect temperature" through the night. In fact, they said they're "better than any luxury hotel sheets" they've ever experienced, "hands down."
Bring the feel of a luxury resort to your home by ordering a set of the Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets from Amazon today, while they're still on sale. And don't forget to click the coupon for an extra 40 percent off.