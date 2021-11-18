Amazon Shoppers Love These Hotel-quality Sheets — and They're Up to 55% Off Right Now
If you'd like to make your bedroom feel as relaxing and luxurious as a hotel suite, you're not alone. Here at Travel + Leisure, we're always on the hunt for the best products to give our homes a resort-quality upgrade, including mattresses, pillows, and bedding. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a particularly luxe set of bed sheets that's impressively soft and comfortable, as well as affordable. And the already well-priced sheets are on sale for up to 40 percent off right now. Plus, you'll save an extra 25 percent when you add a coupon on Amazon's site.
Since the Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Sheets are made from viscose sourced from bamboo, they're breathable and thermoregulating while remaining soft and cozy. Each set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. For added convenience, the fitted sheet comes with deep pockets that will fit on mattresses up to 15-inches (making your bed will never be easier). They're available in sizes twin through California king, including twin XL, and 15 colors, such as basics like white and grey, as well as more unique options like rose pink and burgundy.
To buy: amazon.com, from $45 with coupon (originally from $100)
Amazon shoppers rave about this sheet set's feel and quality. "These are the nicest sheets I've ever owned. And I'm a true 'sheet enthusiast,'" one reviewer wrote. "They're really beautiful and lustrous-looking."
Another shopper emphasized how well these sheets hold up after washing. "I intentionally waited to write this review so I could see how these sheets held up over time," they wrote. "This one set of sheets has been in continuous use for 20 months — I've been washing them once a week and then putting them right back on the bed. No pilling, tears, rips, or loose threads!"
If you're in the market for a new sheet set that's ultra-soft, breathable, and luxurious-feeling, you won't want to miss out on this affordable, shopper-loved pick from Hotel Sheets Direct, especially while sets are on sale for up to 55 percent off.
