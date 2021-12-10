9 Luxury Hotel Brands You Can Shop From This Holiday Season

If you've got a travel lover on your holiday gift-giving list, we've got the goods for you. This holiday season, you can shop for goodies from some of the best hotel brands on Earth, including everything from high-end toiletries to the very mattress you'd sleep on at a five-star hotel. Here are nine hotel brands offering their goods to the public, along with a few highlighted items that would make for a stellar gift under the tree.

The Doyle Collection

The Doyle Collection, known for their eight family-owned luxury hotels located in places like London, Dublin, Washington D.C., and Cork, Ireland, has an online shop offering high-end food, beverages, and glassware perfect for the foodies on your list. From a Westbury Afternoon Tea Set with its signature baby blue-and-white stripes to its Sidecar Gin Glasses, and even a few signature scented candles, The Doyle Collection shop has an impressive array of luxury products.

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

Staying at a Four Seasons is always a treat, and now, thanks to its shop, you can gift that feeling to someone at home. The shop is filled with items you really can find at the hotels, including linens, robes, slippers, and more, all of which will make your space, or your gift receiver's space, feel like a five-star sanctuary.

Happy couple enjoying treatments and relaxing at wellness spa center Credit: nd3000/Getty Images

Claridge's Hotel

Claridge's has been the pinnacle of class since opening its doors in 1812. It's the place you go when you want to feel pampered while exploring London, and thanks to its shop, that's a feeling you can give to the ones you love, too. In the Claridge's shop, you'll find fantastic food and glassware options, but its star product is the colorful loungewear sets; Made for men, women, and children, the sets come in soothing pastels that are perfect for cozying up by a holiday fire.

Edition Hotels

Looking for some rockstar-worthy homeware to gift this season? Head to Shop Edition, the shopping portal available via Edition Hotels. Like the hotels, which are cooler than cool, the items in the shop are unique, edgy, and a lot of fun. Snag items like Copper Pineapples, colorful bowling balls, and even a copy of Ian Schrager's new book, "Ian Schrager: Works."

Blackberry Farm

Blackberry Farm, a Relais & Châteaux resort located in Walland, Tennessee, is an escapist dream come true. The resort comes with more than 4,000 private acres to roam, and enough wellness offerings to fill a week's worth of vacation time. Gift a little bit of this country-meets-wellness vibe via the Blackberry Farm store, which sells everything from a Blackberry Farm Breakfast Collection basket filled with jams, coffee, and syrup, to chess sets and high-end jewelry.

Singita

Have a safari lover in your life? Gift them an item from the Singita Store, an offshoot of the safari brand Singita. Its luxury camps are well-known for their gorgeous designs, making it little surprise that its retail offerings are stylish as well. The online boutique sells items like pillows and throws, lighting and candle holders, and even full-blown furniture options, so you can give the gift of a safari-style home.

Le Sirenuse

Le Sirenuse, a hotel located on the cliffs above the Amalfi Coast, is the epitome of Italian style. The idyllic property comes with sweeping views and offers Old World charms travelers love. And its online shop is no different. The hotel's store offers goods inspired by the Italian coastline, including ceramic dishes, as well as hand-embroidered pillows, women's ready-to-wear dresses, and an entire menswear collection that you can gift before surprising that special someone with a stay. (Just a suggestion.)

The Ritz-Carlton Hotels

Booking a few nights at The Ritz-Carlton means one thing: You're about to get the best sleep of your life. That's because the hotel giant has custom-designed beds meant to deliver the ultimate comfort. It's also a bed that's available for purchase via its online shop. RC loyalists can also purchase the bedding to go with it, as well as other luxurious items, like bath and spa products and fragrances to round out the at-home hotel experience.

Aman Resorts, Hotels & Residences