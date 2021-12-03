This Durable, Travel Editor-loved Suitcase Is 20% Off Right Now
If you're in the market for new luggage, there's a brand you'll want to put on your radar ASAP. Since it launched in Germany in 2015, Horizn Studios has been making stylish, functional suitcases, duffels, backpacks, and other travel accessories. Travel + Leisure editors and shoppers are fans of the brand's carry-on suitcase, praising how easy it is to pack and maneuver, all while maintaining a polished look. And right now, the suitcase is on sale for 20 percent off.
The M5 Cabin Luggage stands out for its sleek look and expertly-placed organizational features. The bag measures 40 centimeters by 55 centimeters by 23 centimeters (15.7 inches by 21.7 inches by 9 inches), so it meets most domestic and international airlines' carry-on size requirements. It features a spacious main compartment with a water-resistant lining, two interior mesh dividers, and a TSA-approved lock. Plus, an exterior pocket made from vegan leather will allow you to keep essentials secure yet within reach, including up to a 15-inch laptop. Four 360-degree spinner wheels make the bag easy to maneuver, while a polycarbonate shell will keep your belongings safe inside.
To buy: horizn-stuidos.com, $348 (originally $435)
Shoppers also love the carry-on bag, with many praising its style and functionality. One shopper who called the suitcase "super stylish and very high quality" specifically complimented its convenient organizational compartments. "My favorite feature about it is the front pocket, which makes traveling with a laptop even easier," they wrote. "[I] had my first trip this weekend without an additional laptop bag and it worked very well."
Another reviewer emphasized the bag's durability. "This suitcase is just awesome. Nice quality. I [have been] using it now for over two years, [and] nothing has broken or ripped apart," they wrote. "Everything feels the way it did on the first day."
If you're looking for a piece of luggage that takes quality and convenience to the next level, you'll want to check out Horizn Studios' collection, especially while this carry-on is on sale for 20 percent off.
