The Best Home Gardening Kits You Can Buy Online

Whether you have an expansive outdoor space or a few extra inches on your windowsill, there are plenty of ways to start your very own vegetable or herb garden at home. Amazon offers a wide variety of gardening kits that provide all the tools you need to get started, no matter your prior experience or how much space you have. From a kit that includes seeds that will allow you to grow vegetables for heirloom salads all summer long to one that features stunning ceramic pots that you can also use as decor, we've rounded up the best home gardening kits available to order online.
Related: more home gardening essentials
And if you order these kits soon, you'll be able to get your green thumb going just in time for Earth Day. Keep reading for five gardening kits that you can shop on Amazon right now.
This home garden kit comes with five peat pots, soil discs, USDA organic non-GMO seed tubes, and plant markers, allowing you to grow your very own early cherry tomatoes, butterhead lettuce, carrots, cherry belle radishes, and bush beans. This kit is ideal for small spaces, since it can fit on a windowsill, balcony, or even your kitchen counter.
To buy: Spade to Fork Organic Home Garden Seed Kit, amazon.com, $27
If starting your own herb garden is what you're after, this top-rated kit is a must-have. It contains a compact wooden grow box, four waterproof grow bags with a waterproof lining, potting soil discs, bamboo plant markers, garden shears, and the following culinary herb seeds: cilantro, English thyme, large leaf Italian parsley, and Genovese basil.
To buy: Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit, amazon.com, $27 (originally $30)
Nature's Blossom offers a variety of curated home gardening kits that you can use both indoors and outdoors, including this one that allows you to grow cucumbers, sparkler radishes, Simpson lettuce, and red tomatoes. The kit also comes with four biodegradable pots, compressed soil discs, plant markers, and a grower's guide.
To buy: Nature's Blossom Heirloom Salad Garden Grow Kit, amazon.com, $25
For tea lovers, opt for this gardening kit that includes everything you need to make your own herbal teas at home. It comes with chamomile, peppermint, red clover, and lemon balm seeds, as well as four reusable pots, nutrient-rich soil discs, bamboo markers, a moisture meter, and tea strainer.
To buy: Planters' Choice Herbal Tea Growing Kit, amazon.com, $25
This herb garden starter kit includes all the essentials, but it also features beautiful marble-glazed ceramic pots that you'll be proud to display on your windowsill, balcony, or wherever you choose to grow these plants. With this kit you'll be able to grow your own Genovese basil, cilantro, English thyme, and Italian parsley.
To buy: Home Grown Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit, amazon.com, $45
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.