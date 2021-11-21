The Best Holiday Pajamas You Can Order on Amazon
The holiday season is around the corner, and it's almost time to break out your coziest loungewear — festive pajamas included. Whether you're looking for silky-soft loungewear, a cozy flannel set, or matching pajamas for the entire family, we have you covered. Amazon offers a wide variety of sleepwear for men, women, and children, including plenty of holiday styles. Plus, you can shop all of them for less than $50 a pair, and some are even on sale for far less.
Amazon's selection of sleepwear includes tons of stylish options for men and women. Take the Ekouaer Women's Long Sleeve Button Down Pajama Set, for example, made from a soft, lightweight viscose and spandex blend. The PJs are available in nine colors and patterns, and the red and green plaid pair makes for a particularly holiday-appropriate pick.
The same brand also makes a set of satin pajamas that come with a short-sleeve button-down top and elastic waist shorts. The set is available in 35 colors, including several that are perfect for the holidays, like a deep red pair with black piping and a black pair with a Christmas ornament print. If you're looking for seasonal sleepwear that's not explicitly Christmas-themed, you can also shop these adorable fleece PJs from Alexander Del Rossa with a charming snowflake print. For men, check out the EverDream Flannel Pajamas, which are ultra-cozy yet breathable, and come in a festive plaid.
As far as coordinated sets, you can't go wrong with the #followme Matching Family Buffalo Plaid Pajamas, which come in sizes for babies, kids, men, women, and even dogs. Each pair of PJs comes with a black long-sleeve top and plaid bottoms, as well as matching plaid socks. You can also opt for the festive red-and-white-striped sleepwear set from Winging Day, which also offers PJs for men, women, and children. The 100 percent cotton long-sleeve tops and elastic waist bottoms are ultra-soft and breathable, making them comfortable to wear throughout the winter.
Keep scrolling for some of our favorite holiday pajama sets that you can enjoy right now through the whole holiday season.
Ekouaer Women's Long Sleeve Button Down Pajama Set
Ekouaer Women's Satin Short Sleeve Button Down Pajama Set
Fessceruna Women's Pajama Set
To buy: amazon.com, from $30
Alexander Del Rossa Women's Warm Fleece Pajamas
To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $50)
EverDream Men's Flannel Pajamas
#followme Matching Family Buffalo Plaid Pajamas
Winging Day Family Matching Christmas Pajamas
To buy: amazon.com, from $16
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.