The Best Holiday Pajamas You Can Order on Amazon

The same brand also makes a set of satin pajamas that come with a short-sleeve button-down top and elastic waist shorts. The set is available in 35 colors, including several that are perfect for the holidays, like a deep red pair with black piping and a black pair with a Christmas ornament print. If you're looking for seasonal sleepwear that's not explicitly Christmas-themed, you can also shop these adorable fleece PJs from Alexander Del Rossa with a charming snowflake print. For men, check out the EverDream Flannel Pajamas, which are ultra-cozy yet breathable, and come in a festive plaid.