7 Under-$50 Holiday Dresses You Can Shop on Amazon Right Now

If you're looking for a particularly festive dress with a bit of shimmer, check out this chic option from Allegra K. The dress, which comes in 13 colors, features a metallic star print that you can easily dress up for holiday parties or even New Years' Eve. Its long sleeves also make it a great option for chilly evenings. One shopper called it "gorgeous," going on to say that "I get so many compliments on this! Fits great, looks great, and it's very comfortable."