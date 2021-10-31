7 Under-$50 Holiday Dresses You Can Shop on Amazon Right Now
Now that the holiday season is approaching, it's time to start planning your outfits for seasonal activities and parties. A good holiday dress should be comfortable, keep you warm or work as a layering piece, and offer a classic, festive look. We've rounded up seven dresses, including sweater, shift, and midi dresses, that you'll want to wear for your upcoming holiday events and all winter long. The best part? They're all under $50 and available to shop on Amazon.
Keep reading for some of our favorite holiday dresses that you can buy on Amazon right now.
Lark & Ro Florence Fit and Flare Dress
With its elegant puff sleeves and flattering fit-and-flare cut, this dress from Lark & Ro is a solid bet for any holiday party this season. It's available in wardrobe staples like black and navy, as well as bolder options like bright pink and mustard yellow. "This is a great dress for such a great price," one reviewer wrote. "[It] fits my curvy body like a glove."
To buy: amazon.com, from $16
Floerns Ruffle Hem Flutter Sleeve Dress
The details make this dress special. It features flutter sleeves, ruffles at the hem, and a V-shaped back, all making it look far more expensive than it is. For holiday wear, you'll want to check out the rich color options, like forest green and royal blue. Over 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given this dress five stars, with some calling it "cute and comfortable" and "excellent quality."
To buy: amazon.com, from $33
Floerns Plus Size Solid Bodycon Pencil Dress
This sleek bodycon dress features a high neckline, elbow-length sleeves, and a pencil-shaped skirt. It's available in sizes large through 5XL, and a size chart from the brand will help you find the right fit. Shoppers love this dress for work, parties, and more. "[It's] simple, flattering, classy, and professional," one reviewer wrote.
To buy: amazon.com, from $23
Belongsci V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress
It's no surprise that this dress is the number-one best-selling women's casual dress on Amazon. Its V-neck and voluminous bell sleeves are stylish and flattering; plus, with 44 colors and patterns to choose from, you'll be sure to find one (or several) that fit your style. Shoppers rave about the dress, calling it "very cute" and emphasizing that it "looks [and] feels much more expensive."
To buy: amazon.com, from $28
Allegra K Metallic Shiny Star A-Line Dress
If you're looking for a particularly festive dress with a bit of shimmer, check out this chic option from Allegra K. The dress, which comes in 13 colors, features a metallic star print that you can easily dress up for holiday parties or even New Years' Eve. Its long sleeves also make it a great option for chilly evenings. One shopper called it "gorgeous," going on to say that "I get so many compliments on this! Fits great, looks great, and it's very comfortable."
To buy: amazon.com, from $29
Pink Queen Wrap Sweater Dress
A sweater dress is a must-have for winter, and this V-neck midi version is no exception. The stretchy material is comfortable, and the tie-waist will help you find a custom fit. Whether you opt for classic black or white or go for the seasonal dark green or burnt orange colors, this dress will be a staple this holiday season.
To buy: amazon.com, from $36
Skinnygirl Women's Limelight Alluring Mock Neck Dress
Another sweater dress option, this version is stylish and versatile. It's made from a soft viscose and nylon blend, and features a mock neck, keyhole back, and long sleeves. It's available in three colors that are perfect for the season: black, fig, and navy.
To buy: amazon.com, from $21
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.